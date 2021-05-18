Filibuster derails bill expanding services for developmentally disabled Nebraskans

LINCOLN — Despite an impassioned plea from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to not “hurt these kids if you don’t like me,” lawmakers derailed her priority bill Tuesday night to expand services to 850 families of developmentally disabled children.

On a 30-11 vote, legislators fell three votes short of halting a filibuster led by Peru Sen. Julie Slama, thus killing Legislative Bill 376.

The bill would have allowed the state to seek a federal waiver for a pilot project to provide respite care and other services to help keep developmentally disabled children at home instead of placing them in expensive care centers. The proposal, a priority bill of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, would have provided about $10,000 worth of services per family, and would have reduced the state’s long-running waiting list for such services, now containing 3,000 children and adults.

Slama said that while addressing the waiting list was a worthy goal, the $11.6 million cost of the bill over two years didn’t rise to among the state’s top priorities. She also questioned why the new services weren’t needs based, saying that even billionaires like “Warren Buffett” would get Medicaid to care for a disabled child under LB 376.