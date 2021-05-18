 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Filibuster derails bill expanding services for developmentally disabled Nebraskans
0 comments
Nebraska Legislature

Filibuster derails bill expanding services for developmentally disabled Nebraskans

LINCOLN — Despite an impassioned plea from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to not “hurt these kids if you don’t like me,” lawmakers derailed her priority bill Tuesday night to expand services to 850 families of developmentally disabled children.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (copy)

Machaela Cavanaugh

On a 30-11 vote, legislators fell three votes short of halting a filibuster led by Peru Sen. Julie Slama, thus killing Legislative Bill 376.

The bill would have allowed the state to seek a federal waiver for a pilot project to provide respite care and other services to help keep developmentally disabled children at home instead of placing them in expensive care centers. The proposal, a priority bill of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, would have provided about $10,000 worth of services per family, and would have reduced the state’s long-running waiting list for such services, now containing 3,000 children and adults.

Slama said that while addressing the waiting list was a worthy goal, the $11.6 million cost of the bill over two years didn’t rise to among the state’s top priorities. She also questioned why the new services weren’t needs based, saying that even billionaires like “Warren Buffett” would get Medicaid to care for a disabled child under LB 376.

The evening debate sometimes turned personal, with Cavanaugh accusing Slama of “disingenuous” opposition. Cavanaugh and some other senators also complained that tax cuts were taking a higher priority than helping families and disabled children.

But Slama said her complaints about the bill were genuine, though she acknowledged that at the end of a session, things get emotional and tough decisions have to be made.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert