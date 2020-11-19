Fired waitress says she posted video of Ricketts unmasked because she was 'aggravated'

“For us, it’s not that it’s political, it’s just our stance (on social media),” Stovall said. He added that another employee was fired a month ago for violating the same policy.

Montanez, however, said she remains unclear about what policy she violated. She said she was led to believe it was a policy about using her cell phone during work hours, which is a rule regularly not followed by several employees of the sports bar.

“I don’t feel like I have any clear answers,” said Montanez, who had worked at DJ’s Dugout for 2½ years.

Two state senators, Carol Blood of Bellevue and Megan Hunt of Omaha, have criticized the firing. Blood said the waitress should have received a reprimand, not a pink slip.

Ricketts had traveled to Bellevue on election night to attend an election party for former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders, who won a seat in the State Legislature. Sanders and Ricketts are Republicans; Blood and Hunt are Democrats.

Montanez said it’s been an emotional roller coaster since her post went viral earlier this week. After she was fired Tuesday, she asked people on Twitter to “donate to this lovely single mama” via social media accounts.