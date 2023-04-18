LINCOLN — Wine-lovers will be able to bring their beer-drinking buddies along when visiting Nebraska wineries under the first bill passed this year by the Nebraska Legislature.

Legislative Bill 376 passed on a vote of 41-0 Monday night. The measure was introduced by State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, the chairman of the Legislature's General Affairs Committee.

Lowe's original proposal would make some changes in law allowing the Liquor Control Commission to better track alcohol brought into the state. Several other bills were incorporated as amendments.

One would allow Nebraska farm wineries to get a license to sell beer and other drinks that they do not manufacture.

The change would provide options for people who don't want to drink wine, but want to go out with wine-loving friends and family. It also could make wineries more attractive as venues for weddings and other events.

Another would allow Nebraska microdistilleries to distribute up to 500 gallons of their product directly to retailers, as long as the distribution is done by microdistillery employees. The change could increase the availability of Nebraska-made bourbon, gin, brandy and other liquors.

Nebraska farm wineries and craft breweries already have similar authority to distribute limited amounts of their own products without going through the state's usual process for alcohol distribution.

Another provision of LB 376 would allow churches and other non-profit organizations to get up to 12 special designated liquor licenses per year, rather than the current limit of six. Such licenses are commonly used for fund-raisers and other events.

Legislative action has been slowed this year by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has mounted an ongoing filibuster in hopes of killing a bill that would ban gender-altering care for transgender minors.

In the last 90-day legislative session, lawmakers had passed 57 bills by this point in the session, according to the Clerk of the Legislature's office.

