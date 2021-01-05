Fischer: I will 'uphold my oath' and accept Biden's Electoral College win over Trump

Nebraska U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, who campaigned and twice voted for President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that she will oppose a last-ditch effort Wednesday by some Trump backers in Congress to overturn results from the 2020 presidential election in swing states Trump lost.
Fischer praised the president for making "our country more secure and more prosperous." She said she shared the concerns of some Nebraskans about Trump-alleged voting irregularities and said they should be investigated and that some states could do more to secure elections.
“However," she said in a mid-afternoon statement," the president’s legal team failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state."
She said Trump's legal team has made different arguments on television than they made in state or federal court, and those other claims have been more persuasive.
But Fischer said "unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud are not enough to de-certify the election results of states where I may not like the outcome." She said she could not vote to disenfranchise millions of voters without proof of widespread malfeasance and "no such proof has been presented."
"Therefore, it would not be proper for Congress, an inherently political body, to substitute its judgment for the will of the people or for that of states that certified their results." She said she would keep her oath to support and defend the Constitution and accept the decision of the Electoral College.
She joins fellow Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in saying she will vote to certify. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has said he is leaning that direction as well. Both he and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win. Nebraska 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith has said he'll vote to object.
About a dozen senators and more than 100 GOP members of the House have joined Trump's effort to object. Trump argued this week in a tweet that Vice President Mike Pence, with his ceremonial role presiding over the Senate, has the authority to reject the slates of electors from Trump-contested states.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 soon will begin in Nebraska prisons, with health-care workers expected to get the first shots later this week, officials say.
U. S. Senator Deb Fischer speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.