Fischer: I will 'uphold my oath' and accept Biden's Electoral College win over Trump

Nebraska U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, who campaigned and twice voted for President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that she will oppose a last-ditch effort Wednesday by some Trump backers in Congress to overturn results from the 2020 presidential election in swing states Trump lost.

Fischer praised the president for making "our country more secure and more prosperous." She said she shared the concerns of some Nebraskans about Trump-alleged voting irregularities and said they should be investigated and that some states could do more to secure elections.

“However," she said in a mid-afternoon statement," the president’s legal team failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state."

She said Trump's legal team has made different arguments on television than they made in state or federal court, and those other claims have been more persuasive.