Fischer indicates she supports quickly filling Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., indicated Tuesday that she supports President Donald Trump quickly filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Fischer supported blocking then-President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 because it was a presidential election year.
But today there’s a Republican instead of a Democrat in the White House, and Fischer suggested that makes all the difference.
“Since 1796 during election years of unified government between the Senate and the president, there have been 17 successful Supreme Court confirmations,” Fischer said in a statement. “Accordingly, voting on President Trump’s nominee is what the people who elected him in 2016, along with an enhanced Senate majority in both 2016 and 2018, expect us to do. It is also what Democrat leaders have said they would do if they were in our position.”
President Donald Trump has said he expects to announce his nominee by Saturday, before Ginsburg’s burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery.
Senate Republicans want to move swiftly to get that nominee confirmed before the Nov. 3 election. Democrats have blasted them as hypocrites given their past statements.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb issued a statement Tuesday saying Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., are demonstrating they are “puppets” of Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“This is a brazen power-grab no matter how the Republicans try to spin it to the public,” Kleeb said. “The good news is Nebraska voters are not stupid and will see right through the hypocrisy. We have a real chance to end the one-party rule that leaves us with situations just like this — power-hungry politicians who forgot they are there to do the work of the people.”
During the 2016 debate, Fischer wrote to a constituent outlining why she supported blocking the Garland nomination.
“It has not been the practice of the Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that arises during an election year,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer did not say anything about that guideline being dependent on divided government. Rather, she stressed it was important for voters to have a say in the process.
“The American people should have a voice in the selection,” Fischer wrote.
In an interview at the time, Fischer indicated support for not taking up Garland’s nomination and said that was a practice Democrats had supported previously.
“For politicians to say one thing at one time and change it another — not going to work,” Fischer said then.
