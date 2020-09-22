Fischer indicates she supports quickly filling Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

“This is a brazen power-grab no matter how the Republicans try to spin it to the public,” Kleeb said. “The good news is Nebraska voters are not stupid and will see right through the hypocrisy. We have a real chance to end the one-party rule that leaves us with situations just like this — power-hungry politicians who forgot they are there to do the work of the people.”

During the 2016 debate, Fischer wrote to a constituent outlining why she supported blocking the Garland nomination.

“It has not been the practice of the Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that arises during an election year,” Fischer wrote.

Fischer did not say anything about that guideline being dependent on divided government. Rather, she stressed it was important for voters to have a say in the process.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection,” Fischer wrote.

In an interview at the time, Fischer indicated support for not taking up Garland’s nomination and said that was a practice Democrats had supported previously.

“For politicians to say one thing at one time and change it another — not going to work,” Fischer said then.