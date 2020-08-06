Fischer introduces bill to make it easier to find mental health grants

WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer hears the stories from constituents struggling with the ongoing pandemic.
The Nebraska Republican said she worries about those who are isolated and whose lives have been upended by the virus and its economic fallout.
“When you have lost your job, when you’ve been furloughed, when you don’t know where your next paycheck’s coming from, if you’re a single parent trying to teach your child at home with distance learning, if you’re a grandparent watching a child — it’s very, very difficult,” Fischer told The World-Herald.
Asked generally about the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, Fischer said, “I think they’ve done a good job.” And she talked up the success of some relief efforts previously approved by Congress.
But she criticized Democrats, saying they’ve held up the latest round of pandemic response by refusing to compromise on their “wish list” that includes unrelated initiatives.
Democrats say Republicans have dragged their feet and offered last-minute, inadequate proposals given the seriousness of the situation.
The two sides certainly appear far apart on any deal — trillions of dollars apart.
In the midst of that stalemate, Fischer joined Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., on Thursday to introduce legislation that calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a user-friendly, web-based “dashboard” for those seeking federal mental health grants within two years.
After all, the pandemic has only worsened what was already a mental health crisis in the country, Fischer said.
The idea is to make it easier for communities to access federal resources as anxiety, depression and suicide are on the rise.
“There’s a lot of applicants out there who don’t have resources to have a full-time grant writer,” Fischer said. “They haven’t really used the system before, but maybe they are looking at having grants now, and so for them to be able to do it, we want to make it as easy as possible. Because we know there’s a lot of people out there who are in distress.”
Among those Fischer has worked with on the legislation is the Nebraska Department of Education.
David Jespersen, the department’s spokesman, said Fischer’s legislation could help officials from the state level down to individual school districts.
“For a lot of organizations, not just in education but anywhere, finding the resources is more than half the battle,” he said.
Mental health was a major concern for schools before the virus hit, Jespersen said, and the pandemic certainly isn’t helping anything.
“Families and students have all of the regular stressors that they always have entering a new school year and then compounding on top of that this additional COVID-19,” he said.
Even families who opt for remote learning face stress in trying to figure out how to make it all work, he said. And teachers will have more duties falling on their shoulders.
“Providing that support for those teachers and those students is going to be paramount this year with the added stress,” he said.
Federal grant money can be used for after-school programs, additional mental health staffing, help lines and other assistance.
The dashboard envisioned in Fischer’s bill would compile information in one place so that organizations — particularly those without much staffing — won’t have to search high and low for what federal dollars are being offered.
“Sometimes folks don’t realize that the money is even out there,” Jespersen said.
