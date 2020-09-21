Fischer, Sasse mum on Supreme Court vacancy; Grassley, Ernst support filling seat now

WASHINGTON — Republican senators refused to even consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016 after Justice Antonin Scalia died that February.
“It has not been the practice of the Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that arises during an election year,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., wrote a constituent at the time.
Fischer wrote that she agreed with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who cited the no-election-year-confirmation argument in blocking Garland’s nomination.
“The American people should have a voice in the selection,” Fischer wrote.
But that was then and this is now.
Despite the looming presidential election, McConnell plans to take up a nomination by President Donald Trump to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2016 and key in blocking Garland’s consideration.
Grassley, who is no longer the chairman, said in a statement Monday that the present circumstances are different from 2016 because Republicans now control both the White House and the Senate.
“In this case the people have spoken, putting power to appoint and confirm a nominee to the Supreme Court in one party,” he said. “So, make no mistake: If the shoe were on the other foot, Senate Democrats wouldn’t hesitate to use their Constitutional authority and anything else at their disposal to fill this seat.”
Democrats are blasting Republicans as hypocrites for their change of tune on election year nominations.
Fischer has not said how she will treat Trump’s nominee and did not respond to a World-Herald interview request on Monday.
Grassley still serves on the Judiciary Committee, along with Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb. All three declined interview requests on Monday.
Sasse hasn’t said how he will treat the current vacancy, but it’s worth noting that he took a different approach to the Garland nomination than many other Republicans.
At that time, Sasse suggested that he would consider confirming someone nominated by Obama — if the nominee stood in the Rose Garden and denounced what Sasse characterized as the president’s flawed governing philosophy of “executive unilateralism.”
Ernst, who is locked in a tough reelection fight, released a statement Monday.
“Once the president puts forward his nominee for the Supreme Court, I will carry out my duty — as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — to evaluate the nominee for our nation’s highest court,” she said.
In 2016, Ernst supported refusing that evaluation for Garland.
“In the midst of a critical election, the American people deserve to have a say in this important decision that will impact the course of our country for years to come,” she said at that time.
Ernst said it was not about “any particular nominee” but rather giving the American people a voice.
“We must wait to see what the people say this November, and then our next president will put forward a nominee,” she said.
Ernst’s Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, issued a statement over the weekend calling on the Senate to hold off.
“Iowans are independent thinkers and voters, and we can all agree we certainly don’t need more politicians in Washington who ignore what we think,” she said. “The next Supreme Court Justice will have power over our access to health care, protections for pre-existing conditions, workers’ rights, and the rules of our democracy for the rest of their lives. The only way to truly respect our independent voices in Iowa is by waiting to fill this seat until the next U.S. Senate and President we’re about to vote for take office.”
Both parties have been rallying their most loyal supporters over the court vacancy and raising money off it.
Ernst garnered criticism for the speed with which her campaign sent a fundraising email after Ginsburg’s death was announced on Friday evening.
Ernst said later that the email should not have been sent and that while she hadn’t seen it beforehand, she took responsibility for it.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, sent a Ginsburg-related email encouraging people to donate to various Democratic candidates across the country, including Greenfield.
The Greenfield campaign sent its own email Saturday praising Ginsburg and urging people to get involved in the Senate race with a link to the campaign’s website, which landed people on a fundraising appeal.
But Greenfield campaign spokesman Sam Newton rejected comparisons to Ernst’s email, noting that the Greenfield message itself did not include any mention of donations.
“Theresa sent a personal, heartfelt email about Justice Ginsburg, which clearly did not ask anyone to donate,” he said in a statement.
