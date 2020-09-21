Fischer, Sasse mum on Supreme Court vacancy; Grassley, Ernst support filling seat now

Ernst, who is locked in a tough reelection fight, released a statement Monday.

“Once the president puts forward his nominee for the Supreme Court, I will carry out my duty — as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — to evaluate the nominee for our nation’s highest court,” she said.

In 2016, Ernst supported refusing that evaluation for Garland.

“In the midst of a critical election, the American people deserve to have a say in this important decision that will impact the course of our country for years to come,” she said at that time.

Ernst said it was not about “any particular nominee” but rather giving the American people a voice.

“We must wait to see what the people say this November, and then our next president will put forward a nominee,” she said.

Ernst’s Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, issued a statement over the weekend calling on the Senate to hold off.