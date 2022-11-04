Five firms seek to lead search for next Nebraska commissioner of education

Five firms have cleared the first hurdle to lead the search for Nebraska's next commissioner of education, a state official said Friday.

Five proposals were submitted and all five met the minimum submission requirements to move forward in the process, said Nebraska State Board of Education member Patti Gubbels, who is chairing the board's ad hoc search committee.

The firms are:

Hazard Young Attea Associates.

GR Recruiting.

McPherson & Jacobson.

National Association of State Boards of Education.

Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Committee members are slated to meet next week to narrow the list to the top three or four firms, Gubbels said. Those firms will then make a presentation to the full board at its December meeting.

The board will select one to lead the search.

The World-Herald requested copies of the five proposals, but a department spokesman said procurement rules prevent them from sharing those at this point in the process.

Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt announced in September that he will be resigning Jan. 3 after nine years as education commissioner.

Deborah Frison, one of the state’s two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education to serve in place of Blomstedt, once he leaves, until the next commissioner is hired.

In the request for proposals, the board reserved the right to nominate and select its own applicants for the position in addition to the applicants who are recommended by the selected firm.

The ad hoc committee was formed by board President Patsy Koch Johns to lead the search and hiring process. Koch Johns and board member Jacquelyn Morrison are also on the committee.

​The proposals were not to exceed $49,900.

In seeking proposals, the board indicated it is looking for a firm with extensive experience in conducting searches for educational entities, preferably with specific experience in recruiting state commissioners of education or chief state school officers, and leaders for larger school districts.

The request stated the firms must have an understanding of pre-K-12 education, vocational rehabilitation and the commissioner search process.

In addition, the request said, the firms must have a proven regional or national presence and the capability to identify and recruit individuals who may be actively or passively searching for a new position.