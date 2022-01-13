Five takeaways from Gov. Pete Ricketts' spending proposals

He'd also like to see $200 million for projects proposed by a subcommittee of legislators, including a 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln; $60 million for rural drinking water projects; $23 million for repair of the collapsed Gering-Fort Laramie canal; and $5 million for repair of a levee in Peru that was damaged in the 2019 flooding.

Pay and rate increases. The state has increased wages for employees who work mostly in its facilities that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including for workers in its Corrections Department. The state has also temporarily raised rates paid to some care providers in hopes of stabilizing operations as they face workforce shortages and increased costs during the pandemic.

Spending federal pandemic relief. The governor put forth his spending plan for the state's $1.04 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. Some projects he'd fund with federal money also would receive funds from other sources. That's the case for the canal project in Colorado, for instance.