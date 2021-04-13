Flap over child welfare committee slows debate on $9.7 billion budget for Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers could approve the $9.7 billion, two-year state budget yet this week after giving it second-round approval with only a few tweaks on Tuesday.
Senators are on track to vote on final passage of the budget bills Tuesday. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said Wednesday that he plans to move on to debating a series of tax cut measures the week of April 26.
The schedule depends in part on resolving a controversy about membership on a special investigative committee.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha has slowed the legislative progress since last week, when the Legislature’s Executive Board left her off of a special committee investigating the state’s problematic contract with St. Francis Ministries, the Kansas-based nonprofit managing Omaha-area child welfare cases.
The board passed her over, even though she had pushed through the resolution creating the committee and has done extensive research into the issue. The decision to leave her off the committee she created was extremely unusual. She accused colleagues of bowing to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has defended the contract signed by his administration.
The nine members chosen for the committee include six Republicans, like Ricketts, and three Democrats. Only four senators are from Douglas and Sarpy Counties, the area covered by the St. Francis contract, and one voted against creating the committee.
On Tuesday morning, Cavanaugh vowed to “keep talking until there’s a shift.” But she relinquished the microphone by afternoon, following promising negotiations involving Hilgers and others. Both she and Hilgers declined to comment until the agreement was solidified.
St. Francis won its initial $197 million, five-year contract by offering to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties for about 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had been managing cases for nearly a decade.
The contract was signed in July 2019 and St. Francis took over all cases by January 2020. Before the year was over, there were revelations of financial mismanagement by St. Francis officials and an admission that the contract had been underbid. To keep the agency solvent, Nebraska agreed to a second, emergency contract this year that boosted payments by 55% monthly.
During Tuesday’s budget debate, senators voted to split up the $115 million earmarked to “address prison overcrowding,” with $100 million remaining in the capital construction fund and the other $15 million set aside for prison alternatives and programs. Lawmakers also approved a $200,000 study of the inmate classification system.
Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said the changes mean it will be easier to fulfill promises that the Legislature is not committing to building the $230 million new prison being pushed by the governor.
In addition, the budget package would put almost $15 million toward planning for a new prison to house 1,512 inmates and $18 million toward adding three units to the reception and treatment center in Lincoln for mentally ill, geriatric or other special-needs prisoners.
It would put $500,000 into planning a smaller community corrections facility in Omaha and another $350,000 update of the master plan for state corrections.
As advanced, the budget package would put $1.45 billion into direct property tax relief over the two years ending June 30, 2023, and provide 2% increases in payment rates for health and human services providers. The package would leave about $210 million for other legislative priorities, while beefing up the state’s cash reserve fund.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the party makeup of the nine members of the child welfare committee.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH