LINCOLN — The president of Flatwater Group, a Nebraska environmental consulting firm, will become the new director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he is naming Thomas Riley of Eagle to the agency's top job. Riley will replace Jeff Fassett, who retired at the end of February, after serving as the state natural resources director for nearly five years.
Riley is a registered professional engineer who founded the Flatwater Group, which specializes in water resources engineering, restoration design and environmental engineering. He has spent 20 years with the company, which has offices in Lincoln and Imperial. Previously he worked 10 years as a senior engineer and project manager for a national firm.
Ricketts praised Riley's experience in water resources planning and environmental engineering.
“He has effectively managed a number of large-scale projects, such as hydrologic analyses and flood control efforts," the governor said. "From our family farms to municipal water partners, Tom’s expertise and proven leadership will help Nebraska be a wise steward of our water resources as we grow our state.”
Riley will start Nov. 1. His salary will be $170,000.