Flood resigns Nebraska legislative seat, heads to D.C. swearing-in with Pelosi

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk stepped down from his legislative seat Monday in preparation for taking office as the newest 1st Congressional District representative in Washington, D.C.

Flood is slated to be seated Tuesday as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will administer the oath in an evening ceremony in the U.S. Capitol. 

That ceremony could feature some awkward moments. The Nebraska Republican campaigned against Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House, on his way to winning the June 28 special election that sent him to Congress.

Flood, 47, will serve the remaining months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in office. He defeated a legislative colleague, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. The two will meet again in the November general election, which will decide who serves the next two-year congressional term. 

“I am humbled to have gained the confidence of the voters of the 1st Congressional District,” Flood said. “Having the trust of your friends, neighbors and community leaders is a tremendous honor. The first thing to do will be letting people know my office and I are a resource for them.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint someone to fill Flood's legislative seat for the next 2½ years. The governor already has asked for applications from people interested in the seat but has not announced his choice yet. 

Fortenberry, a Republican from Lincoln, stepped down March 31 after being convicted of three felonies, including two counts of lying to federal agents and one of concealing illegal campaign contributions. He was sentenced to two years of probation, including community service and a $25,000 fine. The sentencing was the same day as the special election.

Mike Flood mug post special election

Flood

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

