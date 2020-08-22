 Skip to main content
Flooding prompts new look at damming the Platte — but no plans to swamp Ashland
Flooding prompts new look at damming the Platte — but no plans to swamp Ashland

20190501_aprilmonthinpics_91 (copy)

Legislative Resolution 333 calls for an interim study of the possibility of putting one or more reservoirs on the Platte River and its tributaries for flood control.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha State Sen. Mike McDonnell wants to make one thing clear: He has no interest in turning Ashland, Nebraska, into a lake.

He's not trying to revive grand plans to replace cropland and historic towns with a 25-mile-long lake between Lincoln and Omaha where water skiers could zoom past luxury homes, resorts, high-tech campuses and a private airstrip.

But he does want to take a new look at some old ideas in hopes of staving off future flooding damage in eastern Nebraska.

Toward that end, McDonnell introduced Legislative Resolution 333 during the session just ended. It calls for an interim study of the possibility of putting one or more reservoirs on the Platte River and its tributaries for flood control.

The study also would look at reservoirs' potential for hydroelectric energy, recreation, economic development and environmental stewardship.

"The goal isn't to hurt the city of Ashland, the goal is to help with flood control," he said. "Just start with a clean slate."

McDonnell said he was prompted to undertake the study after the historic floods of 2019. Flooding caused around $3.4 billion in damages statewide and broke multiple records on the Platte, Elkhorn, Big Blue and Missouri Rivers.

At one point in March, the Platte River was carrying so much floodwater that it was larger than the Missouri River where the two joined at Plattsmouth. Thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes and it took months before floodwaters drained from bottom lands along the Missouri River.

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz said there is definitely a need to help with flooding around the town, which sits near the confluence of the Elkhorn and the Platte Rivers. He said he would be open to seeing what McDonnell's study might produce. 

But he was skeptical about what might come of the study and whether dams on the Platte and its tributaries could be done while sparing Ashland, local historic sites and key infrastructure. 

"Are reservoirs the answer? I don't know," Grauerholz said. "Maybe better diking, that's the answer."

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who represents Saunders County, said Ashland residents would fight any new proposal that would harm the area, just as they have done every time the idea of a giant lake has popped up. 

He said he supports planning to prevent future flooding but plans to focus on a statewide flood mitigation planning effort required under Legislative Bill 632, which was passed by the Legislature this month. 

Discussions about damming the Platte come up about every decade or two, usually driven by recent experiences of flood or drought, said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. The most recent push was in 2012, the earliest was in 1896. None has progressed beyond the talking stage.

But last year's flooding showed that the potential impact of reservoir projects is large, he said. Uncontrolled tributaries caused most of the water flow during last year's floods, and, while much of the damage occurred along the Missouri River, there is not much more that can be done along that river to control flooding. 

Preliminary work by the NRD found that damage along the Missouri River last year could have been prevented by reducing water flows from the Platte by about 25%. That's about the size of the previously proposed lakes, Winkler said. 

The new study will be different because it will look at a series of smaller reservoirs instead of just one big one, he said. 

"If you size them correctly, you can eliminate the impact of moving people, well fields and infrastructure," he said. "Let's look at these issues that have been with us forever."

McDonnell hopes to get farther with the new study by involving people from Ashland, Lincoln and other potentially affected areas early on. Lincoln draws its drinking water from a well field along the Platte near Ashland. He also plans to work with Winkler and with Bing Chen, an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering based in Omaha, as well as representatives from other state and local government agencies and from the private sector. 

The study resolution calls for looking at a number of issues, including costs and benefits, water supply issues, existing and predicted flood risks, alternatives to reservoirs, regulatory issues and more.

No matter its findings, McDonnell said the study represents only the beginning of a process that would take decades to complete. Any project would require multiple levels of review and approval and could cost in the billions of dollars. In 2006, a lake development proposal carried an estimated price tag of $2 billion.

"It's a first step of a thousand steps," he said. 

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard

