Flooding prompts new look at damming the Platte — but no plans to swamp Ashland

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz said there is definitely a need to help with flooding around the town, which sits near the confluence of the Elkhorn and the Platte Rivers. He said he would be open to seeing what McDonnell's study might produce.

But he was skeptical about what might come of the study and whether dams on the Platte and its tributaries could be done while sparing Ashland, local historic sites and key infrastructure.

"Are reservoirs the answer? I don't know," Grauerholz said. "Maybe better diking, that's the answer."

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who represents Saunders County, said Ashland residents would fight any new proposal that would harm the area, just as they have done every time the idea of a giant lake has popped up.

He said he supports planning to prevent future flooding but plans to focus on a statewide flood mitigation planning effort required under Legislative Bill 632, which was passed by the Legislature this month.

Discussions about damming the Platte come up about every decade or two, usually driven by recent experiences of flood or drought, said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. The most recent push was in 2012, the earliest was in 1896. None has progressed beyond the talking stage.