Florida trustees unanimously recommend Nebraska's Ben Sasse as next president

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted to recommend Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to be the school's 13th president.

Sasse now just has to get approval from the state's Board of Governors next week before he is confirmed as the university's president-elect.

Trustees interviewed Sasse over the course of about three hours Tuesday, with most questions focused on Sasse's political past and future. Sasse claimed that if he is confirmed as president he will take a "pledge of political celibacy," and won't participate in partisan politics in any form while in the role, including donating to partisan campaigns, assisting candidates or speaking at partisan events.

A Republican in the U.S. Senate, the announcement of Sasse as the university's sole presidential finalist last month was controversial from the jump. Students immediately protested the decision, mainly calling out Sasse's former statements against same-sex marriage. Last week the school's Faculty Senate overwhelmingly approved a vote of no-confidence in the process that led to Sasse's selection.

Tuesday was no different. A crowd of protesters gathered outside the board's meeting room. Before the interview began, 12 people testified against Sasse bringing up a range of critiques including his anti-LGBTQ+ views, his lack of experience in higher education and murkiness surrounding the presidential selection process.

One of the first questions Sasse was asked was how he would build trust and confidence within the university community given the controversy. Sasse said he will invite people to share their opinions on what is and isn't working.

"There's tons and tons of listening and learning I need to do," Sasse said.

Sasse said he is disappointed that his image among his critics has been "reduced" to just his political views. He said the loudest voices have been focused on partisan issues, which he claimed had almost no relevance to many of the challenges facing the university.

Later on, Sasse said the "cancel culture" prevalent in many college communities is "anti-liberal arts."

"Where is the room to change your mind?" he said. "Where is the room to grow?"

Following the announcement of Sasse as the sole presidential finalist, rumors swirled about the potential influence of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his selection. Sasse claimed he hasn't been in the same room as DeSantis since 2016, and the governor did not influence his candidacy in any way.

Board members pressed Sasse on his inclusivity toward the LGBTQ+ community, referencing current president Kent Fuchs' track record of implementing gender neutral bathrooms and expanding medical care opportunities for transgender university members. Sasse said he expects his record will be "indistinguishable" from Fuchs.

Questions also covered Sasse's views on China and recent acts of antisemitism on campus. Sasse called the antisemitic acts "disgusting," and clarified that previous statements he made against China were focused on the Chinese Communist Party, but that he would be welcoming toward Chinese students and employees.

Following the questioning, board members only had positive things to say about Sasse, and even gave him a standing ovation following their unanimous vote. Vice Chair Thomas Kuntz said he "feels even better" about Sasse than he did before the meeting.

"We've heard the faculty," Kuntz said. "We've heard the students — some of the concerns. But today we also heard your commitment to listen to them, to work with them, to try and build bridges."

If Sasse's appointment is confirmed, it would fall to Nebraska’s governor to appoint his successor to the U.S. Senate seat — a post Sasse was overwhelmingly reelected to in 2020. That appointee would serve until 2024, when a special election would be held to fill the last two years in the six-year term.