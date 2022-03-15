Foley splits with Ricketts, endorses Herbster in race for Nebraska governor

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday endorsed Falls City businessman and cattle rancher Charles W. Herbster to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, revealing a divide between Foley and Ricketts, who have served alongside one another for most of a decade.

Foley ran for governor in 2014 and was chosen as Ricketts’ running mate after Ricketts won the primary and lost his first pick for lieutenant governor to a family scandal. Before his current role, Foley was the state auditor of public accounts and had served as a state senator. He's currently running to reclaim his seat as auditor.

Foley officially declared his support for Herbster at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in the rotunda of the State Capitol in Lincoln.

He said running for governor and serving as lieutenant governor have allowed him to get to know people across the state and hear their concerns. He called Herbster a "bold thinker" who "understands the machinery of state government is very, very complicated." He said Herbster asks intelligent questions and wants to learn.

Foley repeatedly emphasized that Herbster is anti-abortion, a core issue for Foley.

“I’m going to endorse Charles W. Herbster for the office of governor, and I’m going to work very, very hard on the campaign trail with him, when time permits, to get out there and try to rally conservative voters, particularly pro-life voters,” he said.

Ricketts has endorsed Herbster’s chief opponent in the primary race, Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer. When former President Donald Trump endorsed Herbster last year, Ricketts said he “strongly disagreed” that Herbster was qualified for the job.

Among his objections, Ricketts knocked Herbster for headquartering one of his businesses, Conklin Company Inc., in Missouri rather than Nebraska. He repeated that critique at a press conference earlier Tuesday.

Reporters questioned Ricketts about his splitting with Foley on both the governor's race and the U.S. House race in the state's 1st Congressional District, where Foley is supporting embattled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Ricketts supports State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk.

“The lieutenant governor and I have both been around politics for a long time. I’m disappointed with some of his choices," Ricketts said. "I think, for example, the choice of Herbster is a poor choice."

Ricketts brought up Herbster's history of not paying his property taxes on time. A KMTV investigation last year found that Herbster and his businesses have paid property taxes late nearly 600 times. Herbster told KMTV he chose to pay late to offset cash flow issues and keep paying his employees.

Ricketts brought up an example from 2014 when Herbster was late on his property taxes while donating a hefty sum to then-gubernatorial candidate Beau McCoy.

“Everybody knows Charles Herbster’s rich and he’s got the money to pay his property taxes," Ricketts said. "He shouldn’t try to make this seem like it was some sort of noble mission. He should just pay his property taxes. This is just typical politician stuff, when you say one thing and do another.”

On basing Conklin in Missouri, Ricketts said, he "won’t be able to attract companies here by doing that.”

“I think it’s poor judgment to support Charles Herbster, but the lieutenant governor and I will disagree on topics from time to time and we’re both going to continue to work together in the best interest of the state of Nebraska.”

Pillen preempted Foley’s announcement Tuesday with a press release suggesting the endorsement came after Foley was spurned by the Pillen campaign.

"It's disappointing, but not surprising, that Mike Foley is endorsing Charles Herbster," Pillen said in the release. "He was pretty unhappy when I turned down his request to be my lieutenant governor. Herbster has always thrown his money around to buy political influence and favor. Nebraskans know what they want in a governor, and it is not backroom politics."

Foley and Pillen met last July, the campaign said, providing a photo of what the campaign said is a handout Foley used to make arguments about how many votes he could bring in as Pillen's running mate.

Foley said Pillen had approached him and that Pillen did not turn him down.

Will he be Herbster's running mate? Foley didn't rule out the possibility.

“That’s a conversation for another day," he said. He hopes to be auditor, he said, and to have a good relationship with the governor.

Asked about the current governor's disappointment in his choice to endorse Herbster, Foley said people pushing back strongly "indicates that they understand the seriousness of this endorsement. I’m flattered by that.”

