Foley will plant red oak tree on Capitol lawn Friday in celebration of 150th Arbor Day

LINCOLN — Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will plant a red oak tree on the Capitol lawn Friday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, a holiday that originated in Nebraska.

The ceremony, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the northeast lawn of the Capitol, will include Foley reading Gov. Pete Ricketts' proclamation celebrating Arbor Day, along with remarks from several other state officials, according to a press release. Following the remarks, Foley will plant the tree.

State government offices also will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday.

Nebraskans broke ground on the current Capitol building 100 years ago in 1922. Some of the original trees planted on the Capitol grounds in 1934 are still alive. The 2022 Capitol Arbor Day ceremony will replace original red oak trees recently removed due to age.

