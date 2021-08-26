Follow live: Gov. Ricketts holds press briefing on hospital staffing

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has called a press briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday to talk about hospital staffing.
Ricketts' press conference comes after the state sought to attract nursing job applicants by touting its "no mandated COVID-19 vaccine" policy.
The governor's briefing also comes as the state deals with a rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations. A total of 314 Nebraskans were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up 37 from last week.
I'll be tweeting Gov. Ricketts press conference regarding staffing at Nebraska hospitals. Follow along or watch here: https://t.co/alz2PATyS9— Julie Anderson (@JulieAnderson41) August 26, 2021
