Follow live: Gov. Ricketts holds press briefing on hospital staffing
Follow live: Gov. Ricketts holds press briefing on hospital staffing

082621-owh-new-childrens-pic-cm010

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks Wednesday at the ribbon cutting for the Hubbard Center for Children at Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has called a press briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday to talk about hospital staffing.

Ricketts' press conference comes after the state sought to attract nursing job applicants by touting its "no mandated COVID-19 vaccine" policy.

The governor's briefing also comes as the state deals with a rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations. A total of 314 Nebraskans were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up 37 from last week.  

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

