Following NIL, Ernie Chambers says it's only a matter of time before universities pay athletes

University of Nebraska spokesperson Melissa Lee said the university wants to make sure state law is consistent with national guidance and university policies and practices.

“We would want to make sure that what happens and what our students would be engaged in reflects the values of the university and is appropriate for our students,” Lee said.

Hunt has First Amendment concerns, she said, and sees potential for a slippery slope. Even so, she plans to carry the effort so she can maintain control of the policy and will keep working with the university to make state law and NCAA policy as harmonized as possible. Lee said there’s an ongoing dialogue to ensure a potential bill is mutually acceptable.

Hunt fully supports Sen. Chambers’ efforts over the decades, and she supports paying the players. But she said she has to live within the realm of political reality.