Following NIL, Ernie Chambers says it's only a matter of time before universities pay athletes

Ernie Chambers has campaigned for decades for student-athletes in high-profile college sports to receive compensation and protection — whether or not it is sanctioned by the NCAA.
“Bigtime football is big business par excellence, whose only reason for being is revenue-generation,” the former state senator wrote in a 1981 column in the New York Times. “There is no god but football and coach is its prophet and profit is the prophet’s business. Won-lost records are the balance sheet.”
He saw exploitation and under-the-table yet obvious moves to circumvent rules and compensate athletes, who were learning all the wrong lessons. The players, “who labor in a hazardous occupation and produce huge revenue,” should be paid like other students are paid for campus jobs, he argued. That year, and many that followed, Chambers championed bills to classify Husker football players as employees.
In the early days, he said, he was laughed at and mocked. But in the ensuing years, public perception and national momentum has shifted his direction — most recently with the NCAA’s decision to allow athletes to pursue compensation for their name, image and likeness.
Pressure was mounting from state legislatures that passed measures to allow the same. Those states included Nebraska, where the Legislature passed a bill introduced by another Omaha senator, and she says work on the issue is not over.
Chambers, who left the State Legislature last year because of term limits for the second time, remembers those who ridiculed or supported him and his ideas — and he has receipts.
“I’m accustomed to running uphill, going against the wind, swimming upstream and having the hard path to walk with no help,” Chambers recently told The World-Herald. “But I didn’t look for it. I’m aware of how this society operates. I have an internal value system that dictates to me what I must say or do.”
A World-Herald article from March 1981 included a quote from then-State Sen. Steve Wiitala of Omaha, who said he didn’t believe people were taking Chambers’ proposal to make athletes salaried employees seriously. It may have illustrated a problem, Wiitala said, but wouldn’t address it.
News articles show that some critics of his efforts acknowledged change was inevitable or aligned with much of what Chambers was saying. Their resistance often seemed underpinned by concern that the NCAA would wield its power to make players ineligible.
An NCAA spokesman in a 1981 Sports Illustrated story warned that Chambers’ proposal could make Nebraska players in violation of rules. In 1985, a story by the Associated Press mentioned that the NCAA argued the concept would bankrupt smaller sports programs and dry up their scholarships.
But Chambers chipped away at the issue.
Among the successful bills he introduced over the years was a measure preventing colleges from revoking scholarships of injured athletes and requiring an insurance program to cover athletes injured in practices or games.
Another required the NCAA to follow due process in its disciplinary procedures. Another barred colleges from enforcing an NCAA rule that required student-athletes to forfeit need-based financial aid.
University officials in 1992 argued in favor of delaying that financial aid bill. They raised alarm bells, saying dozens of athletes would be in violation of NCAA rules and could be declared ineligible.
Chambers pushed back, saying the NCAA wouldn’t mess with Nebraska in that situation. Ultimately, the NCAA said the law was not a problem.
In the late ‘80s, the Legislature approved one of Chambers’ many attempts to pay Cornhusker football players, but then-Gov. Kay Orr vetoed it. The bill would’ve made it so football players would be paid a stipend when at least four other legislatures in states with Big Eight schools passed similar laws.
A similar bill, again introduced by Chambers, passed in 2003, and then-Gov. Mike Johanns signed it into law.
“The primary goal is to put pressure on the NCAA,” the magazine Athletic Business quoted Chambers saying. “To let them know that somebody else is looking at them.”
His work did not go unnoticed by the regulatory body: In his 1991 book “Undue Process: The NCAA’s injustice for all,” sports journalist Don Yaeger quoted an unnamed former NCAA staff member saying Chambers’ caustic criticism of the association earned him their “consistent pain in our ass” award.
The NCAA started letting schools give cash stipends in 2015. Just last year, Chambers advocated for boosting Nebraska’s stipend from $3,320 per academic year, arguing they should get $1,000 per month.
Over the decades, the former senator has watched awareness grow. He mentioned a lawsuit filed by athletes, an apparent reference to a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that could allow collegiate athletes to receive more education-related benefits.
“I think it was an evolutionary process,” Chambers said. “And that’s what I was arguing from the early days: This is going to happen, it is what justice demands.”
Eventually, Chambers predicts, universities will pay players, “because once you get a taste of honey, then you want the whole honeycomb.”
“If they are the bakers and bring all those buns into the seats, then they ought to get something other than crumbs in return,” he added.
In recent years, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha has taken up the issue.
It was her “Fair Pay to Play Act“ that passed the Legislature in 2020, allowing college athletes at public and private schools to profit off their name, image and likeness. The measure was patterned after a California law. Programs can opt in whenever, but have to institute it by July 2023.
The University of Nebraska would like to see an amendment, she said, that would allow universities to bar students from having endorsement deals with organizations it finds objectionable — maybe a tobacco company or strip club.
University of Nebraska spokesperson Melissa Lee said the university wants to make sure state law is consistent with national guidance and university policies and practices.
“We would want to make sure that what happens and what our students would be engaged in reflects the values of the university and is appropriate for our students,” Lee said.
Hunt has First Amendment concerns, she said, and sees potential for a slippery slope. Even so, she plans to carry the effort so she can maintain control of the policy and will keep working with the university to make state law and NCAA policy as harmonized as possible. Lee said there’s an ongoing dialogue to ensure a potential bill is mutually acceptable.
Hunt fully supports Sen. Chambers’ efforts over the decades, and she supports paying the players. But she said she has to live within the realm of political reality.
In February 2020, in a series of tweets about the Fair Pay to Play Act, she wrote: “My view is that paying players directly raises all sorts of difficult issues, and that sound policy is likely best achieved today by allowing to schools to continue to not pay players, but participate in the free market with name image and likeness opportunities.”
Her success passing the bill happened in part because of a “rising coalition of voices,” she said, and broad consensus. That consensus doesn’t yet exist for universities to directly compensate players, she said.
The name, image and likeness issue was important to Hunt as an entrepreneur seeing student-athletes’ potential opportunities stifled. One could imagine someone like Husker volleyball player Lexi Sun with endorsement deals or a Peru State College athlete who may want to hold clinics in the offseason, but they could never do that before the recent changes.
Going forward, Hunt sees a need to continue educating policymakers.
“Now we have to keep working on the workers’ rights stuff — the other types of economic equity that young people need,” she said.