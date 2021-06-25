Food aid expansion approved by state lawmakers, but new Nebraska applicants have to wait

The expansion adds an estimated 58,855 households to the pool of eligible people, according to a fiscal note. An estimated 25% of those people will apply, and about 3,476 are expected to meet the net income threshold after applying for deductions.

The bill contains an emergency clause, so it went into effect immediately on May 26. But, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, an update to its application processing software won’t be complete until July 11.

The department started updating its system to process SNAP applications under the new eligibility limits immediately when the bill passed, HHS spokesperson Garret Swanson said in an emailed statement, and July 11 is the earliest those changes can be completed. The updates require testing to ensure accuracy, according to Swanson.

"In the interim, DHHS does not have the capacity to accurately and effectively make the appropriate eligibility determinations on a manual, case-by-case basis," he wrote.

Benefits will be issued as soon as applications are processed, he said, and benefits for people who qualify under the expansion will be prorated back to the date the department received their applications.