Food aid expansion approved by state lawmakers, but new Nebraska applicants have to wait

Nebraskans who became eligible to apply for federal food assistance under a recent expansion face a wait as state officials bring their software up to speed.
The State Legislature on May 26 overrode Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of Legislative Bill 108, which expanded the number of Nebraskans who can qualify for food aid.
The measure increased the gross income eligibility limit for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps, from 130% to 165% of the federal poverty level through 2023.
After the boost, the limit on gross household income for one person is $1,755 per month, or just over $21,000 per year. For a family of four, it's now $3,603 per month, or just over $43,200 per year.
The eligibility limit for net income — gross income minus allowable deductions such as child care and some housing costs — stays at 100% of the federal poverty level, or $26,500 for a family of four.
Expanding the gross income limit will allow families to make greater use of deductions for those necessities, said State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha.
“It enables a family to bring home a little more money,” said McCollister, who introduced the bill. Supporters said it would give more security to struggling families while also putting money into the state's economy.
The expansion adds an estimated 58,855 households to the pool of eligible people, according to a fiscal note. An estimated 25% of those people will apply, and about 3,476 are expected to meet the net income threshold after applying for deductions.
The bill contains an emergency clause, so it went into effect immediately on May 26. But, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, an update to its application processing software won’t be complete until July 11.
The department started updating its system to process SNAP applications under the new eligibility limits immediately when the bill passed, HHS spokesperson Garret Swanson said in an emailed statement, and July 11 is the earliest those changes can be completed. The updates require testing to ensure accuracy, according to Swanson.
"In the interim, DHHS does not have the capacity to accurately and effectively make the appropriate eligibility determinations on a manual, case-by-case basis," he wrote.
Benefits will be issued as soon as applications are processed, he said, and benefits for people who qualify under the expansion will be prorated back to the date the department received their applications.
The delay prompted Nebraska Appleseed, which supported the bill, to issue a statement Thursday calling for the agency to find ways to process applications while the updates are in progress.
“This law was intended to help Nebraskans, especially as they recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic,” Eric Savaiano, Nebraska Appleseed's Economic Justice Program manager for food and nutrition access, said in a statement.
“By delaying implementation, those trying to reenter the workforce are at risk of immediately losing SNAP eligibility," the statement continues. "Holding back essential food benefits for nearly two months can feel like a lifetime for many struggling to feed themselves and their loved ones, especially as pandemic assistance like extended unemployment insurance benefits end.”
McCollister doesn't believe the delay so far has been unreasonable or intentional.
He assumes HHS will follow the intent of the law, he said. A memo he received from HHS staff, shared with The World-Herald, included the July 11 date.
"Before the passage of LB108, DHHS notified the Nebraska Legislature of the anticipated timeline to accommodate the expansion of benefit eligibility and is working diligently to meet and exceed the anticipated timeline for these IT updates," the HHS spokesperson wrote. "The department’s top priority is to ensure accurate implementation of LB108 in order to distribute benefits accurately, without errors, and without sacrificing the security of personal data."
In an emailed statement, Ricketts' spokesperson Taylor Gage wrote that the agency "has been clear during the debate on this bill that it would take time to implement."
"We have pandemic food programs that are ongoing," he wrote. "Our economy is thriving, and we have the lowest unemployment rate since 1999."
In the governor's veto message, Ricketts argued that the the measure would slow the state’s recovery from the pandemic.
He said the bill would discourage Nebraskans from "returning to work" as many small businesses in the state report difficulty hiring staff.
Ricketts also said that the measure would "dramatically expand a taxpayer-funded food assistance program that is only intended to benefit those who are truly need," and that it's "nearly impossible to reign in a public benefit."
Under the new law, the state’s share of administrative costs for the expansion are slated to be covered by federal funding from the most recent pandemic relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act.
McCollister said the primary reason for the bill was “food insecurity that existed to a greater extent during the pandemic,” though he hopes to see the 2023 Legislature maintain the expansion.