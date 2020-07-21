Football players could be paid for endorsements under bill given final OK

LINCOLN — Nebraska football players and other student-athletes could get paid for endorsing or promoting products under a bill given final approval on Tuesday by the State Legislature.
Legislative Bill 962, introduced by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, was patterned after a California law passed last fall.
Nebraska lawmakers voted 35-6, sending the bill to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his approval or veto.
At least 20 other states have passed similar laws to allow college athletes to get a piece of the $14 billion college athletics industry. The “Fair Pay to Play Act,” as LB 962 is called, comes amid a nationwide debate over whether college athletes should be paid.
The bill, if given final approval by the governor, wouldn’t go into effect until June 2023 to give colleges and athletes time to adjust. But Hunt has said that date could be moved up if regulations change on the federal or NCAA level.
The beat of the drum, the knocking on the NCAA door, is only going to get louder. Student-athletes want their share, any share, of the multimillion-dollar industry known as amateur sports. Student-athletes want more freedom from archaic rules. They want new rules that catch up with the times.