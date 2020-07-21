Football players could be paid for endorsements under bill given final OK

LINCOLN — Nebraska football players and other student-athletes could get paid for endorsing or promoting products under a bill given final approval on Tuesday by the State Legislature.

Legislative Bill 962, introduced by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, was patterned after a California law passed last fall.

Nebraska lawmakers voted 35-6, sending the bill to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his approval or veto.

At least 20 other states have passed similar laws to allow college athletes to get a piece of the $14 billion college athletics industry. The “Fair Pay to Play Act,” as LB 962 is called, comes amid a nationwide debate over whether college athletes should be paid.

The bill, if given final approval by the governor, wouldn’t go into effect until June 2023 to give colleges and athletes time to adjust. But Hunt has said that date could be moved up if regulations change on the federal or NCAA level.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.