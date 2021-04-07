Former Gov. Dave Heineman said to be seriously considering run for his old office in 2022

Heineman, who had also previously served as state treasurer and lieutenant governor, would bring considerable name recognition to the race, as well as a keen knowledge of how to win a Republican primary.

In 2006, he defeated Nebraska football coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne to win the GOP primary for governor in what some considered to be a political upset. Heineman had assumed the governorship in 2005 after then-Gov. Mike Johanns left to become U.S. secretary of agriculture. Heineman had been Johanns' lieutenant governor.

Heineman's 10 years in office made him the longest-serving governor in the state's history.

Calls and text messages left with Heineman in recent days were not answered.

Since leaving office, Heineman has lived in Fremont. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Conklin Company Inc., a manufacturer and direct sales company owned by Herbster.

