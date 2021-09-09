Former Gov. Heineman opposes Sen. Linehan's plan for congressional districts

“I just know how the process is going to go,” Lindstrom said. “So, for me to comment on something I know is going to change in the near future — I’ll just take it one day at a time.”

The Linehan plan would slice off the northwest corner of Douglas County and move it out of the 2nd District and into the 1st District. It would put all of Sarpy County into the 2nd District, rather than just part of the county as it is now, and would add Saunders County to the 2nd District.

Linehan commented that, like a lot of Nebraskans, the former governor may not have had a chance to digest the whole plan and understand the reasons for the proposed moves.

“We have to make some changes,” she said.

Critics appeared as soon as the plan was unveiled. But most were Democratic Party activists, who said it was an attempt to break up the "blue dot" that gave an Electoral College vote to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.