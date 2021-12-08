Former Herbster staffer says video of former Ricketts spokesman was a 'set up' and 'dirty trick'

Henningsen, who said he was working as a deputy communications/political director for the Herbster campaign back in June, gave this account about the video:

He said he had driven to the Saunders County Fairgrounds on June 7 to deliver some yard signs to a Herbster supporter. That morning, Ricketts was holding a rally against the "30-by-30" plan being touted by President Joe Biden to increase conservation of land across the U.S.

The supporter asked if a couple Herbster signs could be erected outside the rally and a couple were put up, Henningsen said.

Gage, Ricketts' communications director at the time, told Herbster's supporters to take the yard signs down because they were on public property. State law prohibits yards signs from being erected on public property, though that law is regularly violated during election season.

Henningsen said he took the signs down, and informed his boss — whom he declined to identify — of what happened. Henningsen's boss instructed him to put the yards signs back up.

Henningsen said he then "camped out" in his vehicle and proceeded to shoot a video, with his cell phone, of Gage uprooting one of the signs and dropping it into a nearby dumpster.