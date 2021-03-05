Former HHS official named to lead child welfare work in Omaha area

LINCOLN — A former state official has been hired to manage St. Francis Ministries' Omaha-area child welfare contract with the state.

Starting Monday, Nancy Montanez Johner will join the Kansas-based nonprofit as the new regional vice president.

Johner has worked in a number of local, state and federal government positions. She was most recently the Nebraska executive director of the Farm Service Agency, a federal program that develops and implements U.S. Department of Agriculture programs for the state.

She worked previously as an undersecretary at USDA and, from 2004 through 2006, was director of the services division of the Nebraska Health and Human Services System before the agency was reorganized. The division included child welfare, as well as numerous other programs.

Johner replaces Jodie Austin, who resigned to take another position.

