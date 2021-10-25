Former Nebraska State Sen. Cap Dierks, a champion for rural America, dies at age 89

​A strong advocate for rural development, who was known for getting things done during his long tenure in the Nebraska Legislature, has died.

Former State Sen. Merton "Cap" Dierks, 89, died Friday from complications following a stroke. He was known as a state senator who preserved relationships as he advocated for issues important to him.

"Rural America lost one of its very best champions," said John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, describing Dierks as "one of the most influential and respected state senators" in the Legislature in the last 35-plus years. "He argued things from a moral and ethical and policy perspective, so he raised the level of debate on a lot of discussions."

Former U.S. Sen. and Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey and current Sen. Deb Fischer offered similar praise.

"Cap was a man whose faith and love of Nebraska combined with the virtue of caring about the opinions of everyone made him a model of what public service is at its best," Kerrey posted in a tribute on Facebook. "I trusted and loved this man completely. Young Nebraskans: Remember him. Be like him. You cannot do better."

Fischer, a former state senator who served alongside Dierks, said she got to know Dierks while advocating for Nebraska's schools.