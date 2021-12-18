Former Nucor Steel executive announces run for Nebraska Public Power District board

LINCOLN — Former Nucor Steel executive Dirk Petersen of Norfolk has announced that he's running for a seat on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.

Bill Johnson of Pilger, the current representative of Subdistrict 10, recently announced he is not seeking reelection to the 11-member board. Subdistrict 10 covers Madison and Stanton Counties and parts of Antelope and Pierce Counties.

Petersen, who retired from Nucor in 2017 after 38 years with the company, said one of his goals is to keep young people from moving away.

“By providing reliable power at reasonable rates, and utilizing all our resources to do so, we can position Nebraska for new growth and new opportunities in our communities and in the marketplace," he said in a press release.

Nucor is one of the largest single electric consumers served by NPPD, and earlier this year it announced a $58 million expansion of its facility near Norfolk. It employs about 500 workers.