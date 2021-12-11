 Skip to main content
Former OPS board member announces candidacy for Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — Two more candidates recently announced campaigns for seats in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lou Ann Goding, a former Omaha School Board member, said she will challenge incumbent State Sen. Wendy DeBoer in northwest Omaha's District 10.

Goding said she is a "pro-family, pro-jobs, pro-education Republican" who will advocate for lower property taxes and "strong, accountable public schools."

“In the Nebraska Legislature I’ll fight to make sure every student has a chance to be a productive and successful citizen, and for policies that will strengthen families,” Goding said in a press release.

She also announced that she has the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon — all Republicans — in her attempt to unseat DeBoer, a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature.

When the Legislature finished redrawing the boundaries for political districts earlier this year, DeBoer acknowledged that the substantial changes to her district would make her reelection more difficult.

In Nebraska's Panhandle, Gering businessman Brian Hardin recently announced that he will seek to replace Sen. John Stinner, who is term limited, in District 48. The district includes Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Banner Counties.

“I’m conservative and believe smaller government is better government," Hardin, a Republican, said in a press release. "My priorities include job creation and economic growth."

Hardin's business background includes work as a consultant in strategic planning, training insurance brokers, and advising state and local officials about changes caused by the Affordable Care Act.

paul.hammel@owh.com

