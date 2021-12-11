Former OPS board member announces candidacy for Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Two more candidates recently announced campaigns for seats in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lou Ann Goding, a former Omaha School Board member, said she will challenge incumbent State Sen. Wendy DeBoer in northwest Omaha's District 10.

Goding said she is a "pro-family, pro-jobs, pro-education Republican" who will advocate for lower property taxes and "strong, accountable public schools."

“In the Nebraska Legislature I’ll fight to make sure every student has a chance to be a productive and successful citizen, and for policies that will strengthen families,” Goding said in a press release.

She also announced that she has the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon — all Republicans — in her attempt to unseat DeBoer, a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature.