Former Rep. Lee Terry speaks about Fortenberry indictment

LINCOLN — Former Rep. Lee Terry spoke empathetically Thursday about former colleague Jeff Fortenberry and the federal indictment he faces, saying that when running for Congress, “there’s just a lot of people who send you money.”

“You gotta know your customer a little bit,” he told The World-Herald. “In my position, and probably in Jeff’s situation, you got to know these people ... they tell you they’re citizens, and then all of a sudden they’re not.”

“We can do everything we think is right, and then one little thing can screw it all up,” he added.

Both Terry, who represented Nebraska’s 2nd District from 1999 to 2015, and Fortenberry were recipients of illegal “conduit” campaign contributions that originated from a Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury. Such donations from foreigners, even those funneled through American citizens, are illegal.

In Terry’s case, he said he donated to charity the $5,200 given to him in 2014 as soon as the FBI told him that it was investigating the legality of the gifts.