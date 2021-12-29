Former Sen. Ben Nelson: Harry Reid 'got things passed' despite his reputation

A former boxer, U.S. Sen. Harry Reid had a public persona as a combative "pugilist" on Capitol Hill, but a former Senate colleague from Nebraska said Reid had another side.
Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, a fellow Democrat, said Wednesday that the Nevada lawmaker — a Democratic leader in the Senate throughout most of his 34 years in Washington — also could quietly work to find compromises, and once organized an unpublicized meeting between Democratic senators and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell just to chat.
"He'd get things passed," Nelson said of Reid on Wednesday. "He'd work with your comfort zone and find a way for a compromise."
Nelson, 80, served as a U.S. senator from 2001-13 after being elected to two terms as governor of Nebraska.
Reid, who retired from the Senate in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye, died earlier this week at age 82. It ended a four-year bout with pancreatic cancer.
Nelson said it was concessions offered by Reid, then the Senate majority leader, that helped convince him to back President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act. Nelson said he might have disagreed with Reid on some policies, but it never became personal.
He said he last spoke with Reid a couple of months ago, and two years ago he attended a reunion in Washington, D.C., of former senators that Reid had organized.
Nelson said he was proud to be asked by Reid to give the nominating speech when Reid ran for chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus.
Reid, who worked his way through law school by working nights as a police officer at the U.S. Capitol, was known for his abrupt style, and for hanging up the telephone suddenly without saying goodbye.
Nelson said everyone was well aware of Reid's telephone habits, but no one took offense.
One day, though, Nelson said he was working at his Platte River acreage on a tractor when Reid called to chat. Right after Reid got off the phone, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called to ask "did Harry Reid just call?"
"One question: Did he say goodbye?" Schumer asked.
Why, yes he did, Nelson responded.
"It turned out to be maybe the first time that had happened," Nelson added, telling Schumer, the current majority leader of the Senate, "if you're around long enough, he may do that for you."
