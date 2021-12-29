Former Sen. Ben Nelson: Harry Reid 'got things passed' despite his reputation

A former boxer, U.S. Sen. Harry Reid had a public persona as a combative "pugilist" on Capitol Hill, but a former Senate colleague from Nebraska said Reid had another side.

Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, a fellow Democrat, said Wednesday that the Nevada lawmaker — a Democratic leader in the Senate throughout most of his 34 years in Washington — also could quietly work to find compromises, and once organized an unpublicized meeting between Democratic senators and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell just to chat.

"He'd get things passed," Nelson said of Reid on Wednesday. "He'd work with your comfort zone and find a way for a compromise."

Nelson, 80, served as a U.S. senator from 2001-13 after being elected to two terms as governor of Nebraska.

Reid, who retired from the Senate in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye, died earlier this week at age 82. It ended a four-year bout with pancreatic cancer.

Nelson said it was concessions offered by Reid, then the Senate majority leader, that helped convince him to back President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act. Nelson said he might have disagreed with Reid on some policies, but it never became personal.