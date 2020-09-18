Former State Sen. Ray Aguilar challenges Sen. Dan Quick for old seat in Grand Island area

The Grand Island area’s legislative race will give voters a choice between two widely known local names: Democratic incumbent State Sen. Dan Quick and Republican Ray Aguilar, a former state senator.
Quick was elected in 2016 over Republican Gregg Neuhaus by a margin of fewer than 100 votes to represent District 35, which includes the city of Grand Island.
Aguilar, 73, served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2008. He is the latest lawmaker trying to return after being term-limited.
He said he did not decide to run again until two other Republicans chose not to. He said he’s excited to be back into politics.
“It was nothing I had to be talked into,” he said.
Describing himself as a strong supporter of agriculture who would also embrace new technologies, Aguilar said his previous experience in the Legislature makes him a natural choice. He said he prided himself on his ability to form coalitions across the aisle.
“All I’ve heard since I’ve been gone is how it’s not the same Legislature,” he said, “and people are not getting along.”
The candidates in the officially nonpartisan race spoke well of each other.
Quick, a 63-year-old retired welder for the Platte Generating Station and former president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers chapter 1597, said he got into politics through his union background because he saw it as a way to improve the lives of those in his community. While in the Legislature, he said, he has worked to improve education and juvenile detention programs in Nebraska.
COVID-19 has affected both campaigns, and Quick said it changed his strategy. He believes that knocking on doors and having face-to-face meetings with voters helped put him over the top in 2016. But for this election, he said, his campaign has relied on remote forms of communication.
Quick has a fundraising advantage over Aguilar. According to the most recent campaign finance filings from mid-June, Quick had spent almost $100,000 and had about $64,000 in cash on hand. Aguilar had spent almost $50,000, with $4,700 remaining.
Quick received a contribution of $21,500 from the IBEW, as well as $4,000 from the Nebraska Association of Trial Lawyers, $4,000 from Nebraska Realtors PAC and $2,873 from the Nebraska State Education Association.
Aguilar received contributions from a number of high-profile Republicans, including $5,000 from Gov. Pete Ricketts; $5,000 from Jim Pillen, chairman of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents; and $2,500 from the Gov. Heineman Committee.
Ray Aguilar
Age: 73
Party: Republican
Occupation: Retired, former owner, Aguilar Lawn and Janitorial; and former state senator.
Home: Grand Island
Public offices: 1996-1998, Grand Island City Council; 1999-2008, Nebraska Legislature
Education: Grand Island Senior High School
Family: Married, nine children
Faith: Catholic
Website: rayaguilarforgrandisland.com
What is your top priority?
As a Republican, blue collar worker and former state senator, I’m proud of my conservative record representing our shared values. As your state senator, I will work to create good paying jobs and fight for real, meaningful property tax relief. I will fight to keep Grand Island schools strong for our children. As a father and grandfather, I will always protect the culture of life, defend law enforcement and our Second Amendment rights. I’m proud to have the endorsements of the NRA and Nebraska Right to Life. I will fight for accessible and affordable healthcare for families, small businesses and seniors.
Dan Quick
Age: 63
Party: Democratic
Occupation: State senator. Former maintenance mechanic and welder at Platte Generating Station. Former president of IBEW 1597.
Home: Grand Island
Public offices: Nebraska Legislature, 2017 to present.
Education: Hordville High School
Family: Married, three children
Faith: Catholic
Website: votedanquick.com
What is your top priority?
My priority for the next four years is to continue working with constituents in my district to bring forward legislation that positively impacts our community, whether that is advocating for public health funding or reforming our juvenile justice system to improve outcomes for our youth and reduce long-term costs.
In my first term, I was fortunate to work with constituents to pass bills on reducing youth e-cigarette use, land banks and affordable housing, and restoring our veterans cemetery. I will continue to work with local leaders, nonprofits and constituents to bring forward legislation to address community needs.
