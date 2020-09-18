Former State Sen. Ray Aguilar challenges Sen. Dan Quick for old seat in Grand Island area

Quick, a 63-year-old retired welder for the Platte Generating Station and former president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers chapter 1597, said he got into politics through his union background because he saw it as a way to improve the lives of those in his community. While in the Legislature, he said, he has worked to improve education and juvenile detention programs in Nebraska.

COVID-19 has affected both campaigns, and Quick said it changed his strategy. He believes that knocking on doors and having face-to-face meetings with voters helped put him over the top in 2016. But for this election, he said, his campaign has relied on remote forms of communication.

Quick has a fundraising advantage over Aguilar. According to the most recent campaign finance filings from mid-June, Quick had spent almost $100,000 and had about $64,000 in cash on hand. Aguilar had spent almost $50,000, with $4,700 remaining.

Quick received a contribution of $21,500 from the IBEW, as well as $4,000 from the Nebraska Association of Trial Lawyers, $4,000 from Nebraska Realtors PAC and $2,873 from the Nebraska State Education Association.