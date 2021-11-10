Former State Sen. Thibodeau has joined GOP race for governor

Two other candidates, Jim Pillen and Herbster, have said they are unable to attend the event, which is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday.

The candidacy of Thibodeau, an ally of Ricketts, creates a potential dilemma for the governor, who has given preference to Pillen's candidacy but has yet to make an official endorsement.

The gubernatorial race garnered national attention in recent weeks following former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Herbster.

Although he said he was a strong ally of the former president, Ricketts said he disagreed with Trump's endorsement.

The Cass County event also will be streamed live on www.cass4gop.com.