Former State Sen. Thibodeau has joined GOP race for governor

LINCOLN — The race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts now has one more Republican candidate.
Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha confirmed Wednesday that she will be a candidate, and will be participating in a gubernatorial town hall debate on Saturday at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water.
Tracy Zeorian, the chair of the Cass County Republican Party, which is sponsoring the event, said Wednesday that she's excited Thibodeau has made the Cass County event her first as a candidate for governor.
"It's exciting because we have another really good name in the race," Zeorian said on Wednesday.
Thibodeau did not immediately return phone calls and messages seeking comment on Wednesday morning. In recent weeks, the 46-year-old business owner had said she was seriously considering a run. She had attended some campaign gatherings recently to weigh interest in a gubernatorial bid.
Ricketts, a Republican, is barred from running for a third term next year due to term limits.
Thibodeau was appointed by Ricketts to the Nebraska Legislature in 2017 to fill a vacancy in east-central Omaha's 9th Legislative District. She was defeated for election in 2018 by 288 votes by Machaela Cavanaugh, a member of a prominent Omaha family of Democrats.
The former senator, who had served as chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, initially enlisted with gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster to be his lieutenant governor running mate.
But in July, Thibodeau dropped off the ticket saying she was looking at other, unnamed opportunities. A month ago, she said she was seriously considering a run for governor. She recently sold her day care business, the Primrose School, in La Vista.
Besides Thibodeau, three other declared GOP gubernatorial candidates have said they are attending: Michael Connely, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Breland Ridenour. Connely, a veteran, unsuccessfully ran to represent a south Lincoln district in the Legislature in 2020. Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser, is prevented from seeking a third term in the Legislature due to term limits. Ridenour is the IT manager for Omaha-based Skarda Equipment Company, according to his website.
Two other candidates, Jim Pillen and Herbster, have said they are unable to attend the event, which is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday.
The candidacy of Thibodeau, an ally of Ricketts, creates a potential dilemma for the governor, who has given preference to Pillen's candidacy but has yet to make an official endorsement.
The gubernatorial race garnered national attention in recent weeks following former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Herbster.
Although he said he was a strong ally of the former president, Ricketts said he disagreed with Trump's endorsement.
The Cass County event also will be streamed live on www.cass4gop.com.
