Former 'Thone Clone' Elroy Hefner remembered as caring, conservative legislator

Hefner was a civic leader in Coleridge, a farm town 42 miles northeast of Norfolk, taking on many roles, including mayor. After serving in WW II, he started Hefner Oil and Feed in Coleridge, an endeavor that eventually grew to include truck stops in Sioux City and at 108th and L Streets in Omaha.

Even after he retired from the Legislature, Hefner continued to write letters to the editor in support of the death penalty and to urge state legislators to do something about high property taxes.

On Thursday, Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert introduced a legislative resolution honoring Hefner for his service and commitment. Hefner is survived by his wife, Carol, and children, Bill of Coleridge, and Cindy Brennan of Papillion. He was preceded in death by a son, Doug.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

State Sen. Mike Groene lost a last-minute bid to scuttle a compromise bill that makes Oct. 12 a shared holiday in Nebraska — Columbus Day as well as Indigenous Peoples' Day.