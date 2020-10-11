Fortenberry and Bolz tussle over coronavirus and health care in debate

“That’s not by accident,” he said. “That’s due to leadership and hard work.”

Bolz said people need to wear masks and get tested for the virus — like she was tested before the debate.

“My request for Congressman Fortenberry to do the same went unanswered,” she said.

Fortenberry said that request for him to be tested shows how Bolz has politicized the pandemic.

“I’ve had six coronavirus tests in the last six months as circumstances have warranted,” Fortenberry said.

More congressional action is needed when hospital beds are filling up and testing supplies are scarce, Bolz said.

“Unfortunately, my opponent votes with his administration, his political party, more than 97% of the time,” Bolz said. “That partisanship is part of what is holding us back.”

Fortenberry pointed the finger at Democrats for offering relief proposals filled with unrelated provisions such as bailouts for states like New York and New Jersey. He also repeatedly criticized Bolz for missing votes during her time in the Nebraska Legislature.