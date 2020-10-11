Fortenberry and Bolz tussle over coronavirus and health care in debate

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., and State Sen. Kate Bolz, a Democrat, sparred Sunday night over health care and the federal response to COVID-19.
Bolz is mounting the most serious challenge in more than a decade to Fortenberry, who has represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District since 2005.
KETV hosted Sunday night’s debate, which put the spotlight squarely on the pandemic. The candidates spoke from podiums at least 6 feet apart, a plastic divider between them.
“Make no mistake, health care is on your ballot this year,” Bolz said. “It’s as clear as the mask on your face.”
Bolz said Fortenberry and other Capitol Hill lawmakers have exacerbated the pandemic by allowing partisan bickering to derail additional relief measures.
Fortenberry said Congress came together quickly earlier this year to approve massive health care infrastructure funding, direct payments to help families and the Paycheck Protection Program that has kept many small businesses afloat.
Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country despite the pandemic, he noted.
“That’s not by accident,” he said. “That’s due to leadership and hard work.”
Bolz said people need to wear masks and get tested for the virus — like she was tested before the debate.
“My request for Congressman Fortenberry to do the same went unanswered,” she said.
Fortenberry said that request for him to be tested shows how Bolz has politicized the pandemic.
“I’ve had six coronavirus tests in the last six months as circumstances have warranted,” Fortenberry said.
More congressional action is needed when hospital beds are filling up and testing supplies are scarce, Bolz said.
“Unfortunately, my opponent votes with his administration, his political party, more than 97% of the time,” Bolz said. “That partisanship is part of what is holding us back.”
Fortenberry pointed the finger at Democrats for offering relief proposals filled with unrelated provisions such as bailouts for states like New York and New Jersey. He also repeatedly criticized Bolz for missing votes during her time in the Nebraska Legislature.
“My opponent didn’t vote 30% of the time in the last two years,” Fortenberry said. “Where is there a job in America that you could not show up 30% of the time and then ask for a promotion?”
Bolz suggested that those missed votes don’t tell the whole story, that she passed a slew of balanced budgets and helped deliver one of the largest property tax relief bills in the state’s history.
“Nebraskans know the difference between someone who punches a clock and someone who gets things done,” Bolz said. “I get things done.”
Both candidates talked about the need to lower prescription drug costs, although they touted different solutions. Bolz faulted Fortenberry for opposing a sweeping Democratic plan, while Fortenberry said a step-by-step approach would be more effective than bills the size of phone books.
Fortenberry criticized Bolz for supporting a public health insurance option, which he said would mean more centralized government control of health care and pave the way for a “Medicare for All”-style system.
Bolz said she disagrees with members of her party who support Medicare for All and instead touted expanding Affordable Care Act subsidies to help working families afford insurance.
She repeatedly criticized Fortenberry for opposing the ACA and the important protections it provides people during a pandemic.
“People with preexisting conditions have health insurance and consumer protections now because of the ACA,” Bolz said. “Congressman Fortenberry has always voted against it.”
Fortenberry talked emotionally about the dozen surgeries his daughter has required for a congenital heart condition and his worry that she could be excluded from the health insurance marketplace.
He said that he has always supported protecting people with preexisting conditions but that he thinks there are ways to accomplish that and improve the current system at the same time.
“There is a better way to do this by expanding access to affordable, quality health insurance, not eroding the employer-based market for health insurance,” Fortenberry said.
