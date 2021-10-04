Fortenberry got $30,000 from illegal foreign donor; spokesman points out he wasn't charged

One of the billionaire’s associates, Toufic Baaklini of Washington, D.C., admitted to getting $30,000 from Chagoury and giving it to a person in January 2016 at a Los Angeles restaurant. That person hosted a fundraiser at which several people were recruited to donate the $30,000 to Fortenberry’s campaign.

Later, Baaklini said he saw Fortenberry in Washington, according to the documents. Fortenberry asked something to the effect of: “Do you think anything was wrong with the fundraiser?” Baaklini replied by falsely saying “no” and then asked why. Fortenberry reportedly responded “because it all came from the same family.”

The DOJ documents did not say whether the campaigns or candidates who received the Chagoury money were aware that the donations originated from a foreigner.

Campaign donors were identified in the documents by initials, amounts and dates only. But a check by The World-Herald matched that information with $30,200 in reported contributions to the Fortenberry campaign all dated March 12, 2016, by Joumana Abboud, Antoine Alwan, Antoine Ayoub, Brigitta Ayoub, Elias Ayoub, Mirelle Ayoub, Tamara Ayoub, and Claude Fadlallah. All listed addresses in California.