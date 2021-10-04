Fortenberry got $30,000 from illegal foreign donor; spokesman points out he wasn't charged

LINCOLN — A spokesman for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Monday tamped down a report that the congressman was facing federal prosecution in connection with illegal campaign donations provided by a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire.
In March, the U.S. Justice Department announced its settlement with the billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, over his efforts going back to 2012 to provide illegal “conduit” contributions to the political campaigns of four U.S. Congress members, including Fortenberry and former Rep. Lee Terry, R-Neb.
Donations from foreigners to American campaigns are illegal. Chagoury, a Paris resident, paid a $1.8 million fine as part of the settlement over $180,000 in contributions, of which $30,200 went to Fortenberry’s 2016 campaign and $10,000 to Terry’s 2014 run.
Chad Kolton, a Fortenberry spokesman, said the congressman began fundraising this summer for an expected legal defense prompted by an FBI investigation into the donations.
“The people involved in that scheme were prosecuted, and no charges were filed against (Fortenberry),” Kolton said. “This legal expense trust was established in part to address costs associated with that investigation.”
The website Axios reported Monday that Fortenberry had set up a new “Fight with Fort” fundraising page for his legal expense fund. The Facebook page said, “(President Joe) Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge.”
The fundraising page, which was set up Aug. 27, according to Axios, has since been removed from public view.
But the page, accessed via a web archive, gave a dire financial pitch from the eight-term Republican congressman: “Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I’m a principled conservative who has NEVER abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy. And right now I’m facing the Deep State’s bottomless pockets.”
Kolton said Fortenberry “never saw or approved” the language used on the post. The Fortenberry camp did not respond to questions seeking more detail on who made the posts.
Over the summer, Fortenberry’s campaign committee retained a new law firm, paying $25,000 to Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP, a California firm specializing in white-collar criminal defense, Axios reported, citing federal election records.
Records show that he has also enlisted a digital consultant who helped launch a legal expense fund for former Trump administration official Kash Patel.
Chagoury acknowledged he had paid $180,000 to individuals in the U.S. to provide donations to political candidates, and agreed to cooperate in the investigation. He reached the settlement with U.S. officials in 2019.
Justice Department documents, describing the illegal contribution strategy, said Chagoury was advised to “contribute to U.S. politicians from less-populous states because the contribution would be more noticeable to the politician and thereby would promote increased donor access to the politician.”
One of the billionaire’s associates, Toufic Baaklini of Washington, D.C., admitted to getting $30,000 from Chagoury and giving it to a person in January 2016 at a Los Angeles restaurant. That person hosted a fundraiser at which several people were recruited to donate the $30,000 to Fortenberry’s campaign.
Later, Baaklini said he saw Fortenberry in Washington, according to the documents. Fortenberry asked something to the effect of: “Do you think anything was wrong with the fundraiser?” Baaklini replied by falsely saying “no” and then asked why. Fortenberry reportedly responded “because it all came from the same family.”
The DOJ documents did not say whether the campaigns or candidates who received the Chagoury money were aware that the donations originated from a foreigner.
Campaign donors were identified in the documents by initials, amounts and dates only. But a check by The World-Herald matched that information with $30,200 in reported contributions to the Fortenberry campaign all dated March 12, 2016, by Joumana Abboud, Antoine Alwan, Antoine Ayoub, Brigitta Ayoub, Elias Ayoub, Mirelle Ayoub, Tamara Ayoub, and Claude Fadlallah. All listed addresses in California.
Baaklini was also listed as a donor to the Fortenberry campaign, but it appears that his $5,400 donation was later withdrawn, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Elias Ayoub was among the four donors listed in federal records as giving Chagoury money to Terry in 2014. Terry lost his reelection bid that year to Democrat Brad Ashford.
Fortenberry, 60, represents eastern Nebraska’s 1st District and faces reelection in 2022.
World-Herald Staff Writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh