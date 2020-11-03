Fortenberry leads Bolz in surprisingly close 1st District race for Congress

If Rep. Jeff Fortenberry goes back to Washington for a ninth term in Congress, he will have fought off his most formidable challenge ever to do it.

Fortenberry was holding a single-digit percentage point lead late Tuesday as his race against Democratic challenger Kate Bolz turned much closer than expected. Fortenberry was not yet claiming victory, nor had Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, yet conceded.

The closeness of the race was a surprise to many — including the Democrats and Republicans in Washington who have spent the fall waging a nationwide battle for control of the House of Representatives.

It appeared the 1st District race was not on either party's radar. Neither blitzed the district with ads, as was seen in competitive districts like the Omaha-based 2nd District.

And history was not on Bolz's side, as no Democrat has carried the 1st District since 1964 — more than half a century ago.

But Bolz, a social worker twice elected to the Legislature, ran an active campaign based on controlling the coronavirus and preserving affordable health care.

While Bolz was outspent nearly two-to-one by Fortenberry, she raised more than $1 million. That was more than Fortenberry's six previous opponents combined.