Fortenberry leads Bolz in surprisingly close 1st District race for Congress

If Rep. Jeff Fortenberry goes back to Washington for a ninth term in Congress, he will have fought off his most formidable challenge ever to do it.
Fortenberry was holding a single-digit percentage point lead late Tuesday as his race against Democratic challenger Kate Bolz turned much closer than expected. Fortenberry was not yet claiming victory, nor had Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, yet conceded.
The closeness of the race was a surprise to many — including the Democrats and Republicans in Washington who have spent the fall waging a nationwide battle for control of the House of Representatives.
It appeared the 1st District race was not on either party's radar. Neither blitzed the district with ads, as was seen in competitive districts like the Omaha-based 2nd District.
And history was not on Bolz's side, as no Democrat has carried the 1st District since 1964 — more than half a century ago.
But Bolz, a social worker twice elected to the Legislature, ran an active campaign based on controlling the coronavirus and preserving affordable health care.
While Bolz was outspent nearly two-to-one by Fortenberry, she raised more than $1 million. That was more than Fortenberry's six previous opponents combined.
Bolz had to finish the campaign virtually after she contracted COVID-19 in the final week of the race — just another twist in an unusual campaign year.
Fortenberry, first elected in 2004, appeared to know he was facing a potentially tough challenge. He aggressively targeted Bolz in his ads, including for missing votes in the Legislature.
On the stump, Fortenberry emphasized the seniority he has built up in the House and his ability as a member of the appropriations committee to look out for Nebraska budget priorities.
In the end, the biggest hurdle Bolz faced was the strong Republican leanings of the district and Fortenberry's power of incumbency, which helped him raise and spend more than $2 million.
The 1st District includes much of eastern Nebraska other than Douglas County and western Sarpy County, with Lincoln as its largest population base.
Bolz carried both candidates' home county of Lancaster, and she ran even with the congressman in the part of Sarpy County that's in the district, including Bellevue.
But Fortenberry ran strong in the other more rural counties in the district and also ran up a sizable margin in Madison County, home of Norfolk.
Also on Tuesday, Republican Adrian Smith of Gering cruised to an easy victory in Nebraska’s reliably red 3rd Congressional District, made up of the western two-thirds of the state. He faced token opposition from Mark Elworth Jr., who does not even live in the district.
Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.