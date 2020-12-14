Fortenberry reacts to Electoral College vote; 'I wish President-Elect Biden the best'

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Monday acknowledged the Electoral College vote that awarded the presidency to Joe Biden.

“The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden’s victory," Fortenberry said in a statement. "I wish to thank President Trump for his service, and I wish President-Elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation."

Last week, Fortenberry and Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., joined more than 100 other House Republicans in an ill-fated effort to have the presidential election results of four states that voted for Biden thrown out. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected that bid. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., did not participate in the effort.

Bacon and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., acknowledged Biden's win before the Electoral College vote.