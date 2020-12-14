Fortenberry reacts to Electoral College vote; 'I wish President-Elect Biden the best'

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Monday acknowledged the Electoral College vote that awarded the presidency to Joe Biden.
“The Electoral College has voted and affirmed Vice President Biden’s victory," Fortenberry said in a statement. "I wish to thank President Trump for his service, and I wish President-Elect Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation."
Last week, Fortenberry and Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., joined more than 100 other House Republicans in an ill-fated effort to have the presidential election results of four states that voted for Biden thrown out. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected that bid. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., did not participate in the effort.
Bacon and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., acknowledged Biden's win before the Electoral College vote.
Sasse became one of the first Republicans to explicitly congratulate Biden on his win, doing so in early November.
Toward the end of November, Bacon tacitly acknowledged Biden's victory by encouraging Trump to work with Biden on the transition. On Monday evening, he congratulated Biden for his win.
"I thank President Trump for his leadership these past four years," he said. "Though I don’t agree with Joe Biden on key issues, I offer congratulations to him."
Bacon's 2nd District covers most of the Omaha metro area, while Fortenberry's 1st District includes Lincoln and Bellevue. Smith's 3rd District sprawls across most of rural Nebraska.
