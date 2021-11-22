Fortenberry spokesman blasts federal prosecutors for their handling of criminal case

LINCOLN — A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blasted federal prosecutors Monday, saying they had "crossed a line" by not revealing "the whole truth" about why the congressman had not returned illegal campaign contributions that originated from a Nigerian billionaire.

Chad Kolton, the spokesman, said in an email that the Republican congressman did not return $30,000 in "conduit" donations from Gilbert Chagoury in 2016 because federal authorities told him not to, saying it could interfere with their investigation.

In a court filing earlier this month, federal prosecutors said Fortenberry had failed to "disgourge" the contributions despite being told in a June 2018 phone call that they were illegal. They say he instead pressed the organizer of the 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser at which he received the donations to organize a second fundraiser in 2018 for his re-election campaign in that year.

Kolton said the feds "crossed a line when they intentionally distorted key facts to present a misleading narrative to the judge." In doing so, he said, they had "unprofessionally" attacked Fortenberry's integrity and character.