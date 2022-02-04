Fortenberry wants jury to hear from expert on memory decline

In a blizzard of pretrial briefs Friday, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attorneys are seeking to have the congressman’s full statement to the FBI played for jurors — both to show the repetitive questioning of government agents and the idea that Fortenberry was simply confused, rather than lying to agents.

Attorneys for the embattled Fortenberry, 60, also want to call an expert to testify to the fallibility of memory, especially in older adults. And his defense team wants to delve into the purported political leanings of the lead prosecutor.

Prosecutors fired back against all of those motions ahead of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. of Los Angeles. They said Fortenberry’s memory expert would offer nothing more than common-sense observations that people already know about recall.

And, they said, insisting that prosecutors play all of Fortenberry’s statements to federal agents — instead of just the operative portions in which they say he lied — invades the U.S. government’s right to present its case how it wants.