Fortenberry wins 1st District race for Congress, despite toughest challenge

In this strange pandemic year when his opponent even came down with COVID-19, one thing didn’t change for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: He was elected to another term in Congress.

Fortenberry, a Republican first elected in 2004, will continue to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He defeated Democrat Kate Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln who proved the toughest challenger Fortenberry has faced in more than a decade.

History was not on Bolz’s side, as no Democrat has carried the 1st District since 1964 — more than half a century ago. But Bolz, a social worker twice elected to the Legislature, ran an active campaign based on controlling the coronavirus and preserving affordable health care.

The race turned out closer than many had expected. Bolz didn't concede defeat until just before midnight.

“It’s a very strong win, particularly in a divided national environment and against a very capable opponent who ran a strong and spirited race,” Fortenberry said.