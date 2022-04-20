 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fortenberry's campaign paid nearly $600K to his defense team in federal court case

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s campaign crimes were costly: The congressman lost his job, his livelihood and his standing as a federal elected official.

His defense wasn’t cheap, either: The 61-year-old Republican from Nebraska spent nearly $600,000 on his defense team’s unsuccessful fight against charges that he lied to the FBI and tried to cover up the source of illegal foreign campaign donations, according to a Federal Election Commission report filed last week by Fortenberry.  

That tally included $548,000 to the Los Angeles law firm of lead Fortenberry attorney John Littrell and $50,000 to an Arizona consultant that helped pick the jury that convicted Fortenberry after just two hours of deliberations.

Jeff Fortenberry mug campaign filing

Fortenberry

The Los Angeles jury convicted Fortenberry of two counts of lying to the FBI and one count of trying to conceal the source of $30,000 in campaign contributions. Two Lebanese allies of Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury funneled the cash, without Fortenberry’s knowledge, to his campaign at a February 2016 fundraiser.

People are also reading…

Despite several warnings that the money was “probably” dirty, Fortenberry didn’t disgorge the cash from his campaign until more than 40 months later. And he lied to FBI agents investigating the illegal foreign donations. Fortenberry faces up to five years in prison on each of his three convictions. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. will sentence him on June 28.

Two days after his conviction, Fortenberry announced he would resign his seat and would abandon his reelection campaign.  

Since then, according to the filing, the ex-congressman has refunded $38,750 to campaign donors.

It also revealed that Fortenberry’s campaign chest — which held $900,000 on Jan. 1 — was drained by more than $242,000 to buy campaign ads and by the nearly $600,000 in legal bills.

The campaign took in $81,000 in contributions in the first quarter of 2022. Factor in refunds and other expenditures and the campaign was roughly $10,000 in debt as it approached the end of March.

On March 17, Fortenberry took out a $61,000 home-equity line of credit on his Lincoln house. With the benefit of that loan, the campaign climbed back above water. It had just over $50,000 as of March 31.

It is unclear whether Fortenberry faces more legal bills from the six-day trial or whether the campaign paid his attorneys in advance. Fortenberry has indicated he will appeal.

The disbursements from the campaign to the lawyers prompted the question: Is it legal to use campaign donations to pay for criminal defense bills?

A Stetson University law professor analyzed that issue after former President Donald Trump used campaign funds to pay for an attorney to represent his son. Trump’s campaign did so as a grand jury investigated a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney.

According to Ciara Torres-Spelliscy's analysis, the courts have long ruled that campaign funds cannot be used for personal use, such as home purchases or a child's college tuition. 

Though there's no universal precedent, the Federal Election Commission has ruled that campaign dollars can be used for legal defense of acts committed in the furtherance of official duties or campaigns. In other words, the FEC has ruled that elected officials like Fortenberry may be allowed to use campaign dollars to pay for the defense of campaign acts, even if those acts were illegal.

A recent judicial ruling noted that "20 years of FEC advisory opinions have concluded that legal expenditures made in response to charges of campaign or official misconduct are (allowed)," Torres-Spelliscy wrote in a piece for the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law. 

State Sens. Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, and Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, are running in a special election to fill Fortenberry's seat on June 28 — the same day Fortenberry is to be sentenced.

Complete Coverage: U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's indictment

Democrats nominate Patty Pansing Brooks for special election to replace Fortenberry
Politics

Democrats nominate Patty Pansing Brooks for special election to replace Fortenberry

  • Sara Gentzler
  • Updated
  • 0

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will vie to serve the rest of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in a June special election. 

Ricketts sets June special election to pick Fortenberry's replacement
Politics
alert

Ricketts sets June special election to pick Fortenberry's replacement

  • Sara Gentzler
  • Updated
  • 0

Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District have another election date to add to their 2022 calendars: June 28.

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation
Politics
topical

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.

Jeff Fortenberry trial offered tangled web of oddities
Crime News

Jeff Fortenberry trial offered tangled web of oddities

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

References to elephants, horses, opossums and raccoons weren't the only things that stood out about the Jeff Fortenberry trial. 

Ricketts, House GOP leader say Fortenberry should resign
Politics
breaking topical

Ricketts, House GOP leader say Fortenberry should resign

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday both called for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign.

Jeff Fortenberry found guilty on all 3 counts
Crime-and-courts
topical

Jeff Fortenberry found guilty on all 3 counts

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.

Fortenberry's attorney lays out his defense in campaign cash case
Crime News

Fortenberry's attorney lays out his defense in campaign cash case

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time Thursday, the public — and more importantly, jurors — heard an overview of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s defense in his court case.

Jury selection begins in Los Angeles for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial
Crime News

Jury selection begins in Los Angeles for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A U.S. district judge begins questioning jurors Wednesday on their ability to be fair and impartial in deciding U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s fate.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry set to go on trial, which will focus on his memory and money
Politics

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry set to go on trial, which will focus on his memory and money

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska's 1st District congressman, is set to go on trial in Los Angeles, facing three felony charges as he runs a reelection campaign.

Judge rejects Fortenberry's attempt to suppress statements he made
Politics

Judge rejects Fortenberry's attempt to suppress statements he made

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attempts to suppress his two 2019 statements to the FBI and U.S. attorneys investigating illegal contributions.

Judge: Fortenberry will be tried where crime was alleged to have begun: LA, not Nebraska
Politics

Judge: Fortenberry will be tried where crime was alleged to have begun: LA, not Nebraska

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge will not transfer Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial to Nebraska, noting that a fundraiser that was the genesis of the criminal case against the nine-term congressman took place in California.

Federal judge in Fortenberry case sharply questions why case should be moved to Nebraska
Politics & Government

Federal judge in Fortenberry case sharply questions why case should be moved to Nebraska

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., faces three felony charges as he seeks his 10th term in Congress. His lawyers want the trial to be held in Nebraska, not California, and held before the May 10 primary.

Fortenberry wants jury to hear from expert on memory and aging
Politics

Fortenberry wants jury to hear from expert on memory and aging

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attorneys are seeking to show that the congressman was simply confused, rather than lying to agents.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

California's federal courts have suspended jury trials through the end of February because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 15. 

Judge skewers attorneys in Fortenberry case; trial next month could be delayed
Crime-and-courts

Judge skewers attorneys in Fortenberry case; trial next month could be delayed

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

The judge in the federal case against U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blistered Fortenberry’s attorneys Tuesday for attacking an FBI agent’s reputation.

Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions
Politics

Judge dismisses Fortenberry's challenges of indictment over campaign contributions

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s first barrage of defense attacks on the indictment against the nine-term Nebraska congressman.

Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?
Politics

Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

When federal prosecutors announced indictments against the Nebraska congressman, GOP operatives privately began discussing possible successors. But none have emerged.

Federal prosecutor says Fortenberry lawyers smeared FBI agent
Omaha State and Regional News

Federal prosecutor says Fortenberry lawyers smeared FBI agent

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal prosecutors are accusing lawyers representing indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of smearing the reputation of an FBI agent by falsely claiming he was biased against Arabs and Muslims.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers say he is a victim of 'political prosecution'
Politics
topical

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers say he is a victim of 'political prosecution'

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argued for an hour before a judge on Monday over three defense motions to dismiss the case.

Fortenberry's lawyers continue offensive, now ask statements to FBI be tossed out
Politics
topical

Fortenberry's lawyers continue offensive, now ask statements to FBI be tossed out

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Attorneys for indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry claim that a lead prosecutor misled the congressman into making incriminating statements.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorneys accuse feds of bias and withholding information
Crime-and-courts

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorneys accuse feds of bias and withholding information

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

In a motion filed Monday, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers asked a judge to force prosecutors to disclose what promises they made to a key informant in the case.

Feds blast back at Rep. Fortenberry's claim that he was 'set up'
Politics
topical

Feds blast back at Rep. Fortenberry's claim that he was 'set up'

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

In court briefs filed Tuesday, the Central California U.S. District Attorney's Office asked a judge to reject motions by Fortenberry's defense lawyers to dismiss three felony indictments.

Fortenberry spokesman blasts federal prosecutors for their handling of criminal case
Politics
topical

Fortenberry spokesman blasts federal prosecutors for their handling of criminal case

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blasted federal prosecutors, saying they hadn't shared "the whole truth" about why he had not returned illegal campaign contributions.

Feds have more than 11,600 pages of documents, 50 recordings in Rep. Fortenberry case
Politics

Feds have more than 11,600 pages of documents, 50 recordings in Rep. Fortenberry case

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors have turned over more than 11,600 pages of documents and more than 50 audio and video recordings to lawyers defending Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss charges, says FBI set him up
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss charges, says FBI set him up

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

The motion argues that any misstatements made by Fortenberry to investigators were not "material" to crimes the FBI was investigating, so the felony charges against the congressman should be dismissed.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss indictment for lack of venue
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss indictment for lack of venue

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Fortenberry's attorney accused federal prosecutors of "opportunistic venue shopping" and "gross abuse of power" for filing charges against the Republican congressman in California, far from his home in Lincoln.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry barred from handling evidence in working on his defense
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry barred from handling evidence in working on his defense

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge has barred Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from possessing or being left alone with evidence gathered by confidential informants during a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

Key player in Fortenberry indictment resigns as president of Christian group
Politics

Key player in Fortenberry indictment resigns as president of Christian group

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Toufic Baaklini, who resigned on Sunday, had served as president and a board member for several years for In Defense of Christians, an organization that fights persecution of Christians. 

Former Rep. Lee Terry speaks about Fortenberry indictment
Politics

Former Rep. Lee Terry speaks about Fortenberry indictment

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

"You got to know these people ... they tell you they're citizens, and then all of a sudden they're not," said former Rep. Lee Terry, who said he donated the money that originated from Gilbert Chagoury.

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges
Politics
topical

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

The defense attorney representing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry against allegations that he misled and obstructed a federal investigation came out swinging during the congressman's initial court hearing.

Federal grand jury issues indictment for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
Crime-and-courts
topical

Federal grand jury issues indictment for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

  • marthastoddard Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal grand jury indictment charges U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

Political insiders split on potential fallout from Fortenberry indictment
Politics
topical

Political insiders split on potential fallout from Fortenberry indictment

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Fortenberry has said the allegations, linked to a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire, are untrue and a betrayal after he cooperated with the FBI.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI but says charge is false
Politics

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI but says charge is false

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

A source said an indictment could come as early as Tuesday. The nine-term Republican from Lincoln said he is being wrongly accused. “We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them,” he said.

Fortenberry got $30,000 from illegal foreign donor; spokesman points out he wasn't charged
Politics

Fortenberry got $30,000 from illegal foreign donor; spokesman points out he wasn't charged

  • Paul Hammel
  • Updated
  • 0

Fortenberry hired a lawyer and set up a legal expense fund — but was not charged — after being named in reports about a foreign national who illegally gave money to U.S. campaigns, the spokesman said.

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert