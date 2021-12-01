Fortenberry's lawyers continue offensive, now ask statements to FBI be tossed out

Defense attorneys also allege that internal FBI documents show that prosecutors were already planning to charge Fortenberry prior to their interviews in 2019, thus he was a "target" of their probe.

"Congressman Fortenberry’s trust in the government was misplaced," the new motion states. "As a result of Congressman Fortenberry’s desire to help the FBI in its investigation, he is now the defendant in a baseless prosecution under (U.S. Code, Section) 1001."

A campaign spokesman for Fortenberry, Chad Kolton, said the latest motion shows "a consistent pattern of deceit" from prosecutors based in California.

Federal prosecutors in California, where the investigation of the illegal contributions was launched, have dismissed those accusations, saying that they have recorded phone calls and interviews in which Fortenberry lied to and misled investigators.

They maintain that instead of seeking to "disgorge" the contributions when Fortenberry was told they were illegal, he requested another fundraiser in 2018 by the Lebanese American group that gave them back in 2016.