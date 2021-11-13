Four Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidates appear at town hall

In addition to opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Ridenour also voiced opposition to mitigation measures imposed by the government, instead calling for personal responsibility.

“(As governor) I will never make a decision that infringes on the rights of the people. I don’t care how bad the situation is,” he said. “I’m not going to force them to stay in their home. I’m not going to force them to wear a mask. I’m not going to force them to take an injection. That’s not going to happen. Not on my watch.”

The four candidates found common ground on election measures, including implementing a voter ID law.

Lindstrom, Ridenour and Thibodeau said they would support a heartbeat law to curtail abortions, with the moderator citing the Texas law — which is currently being challenged in court — as an example. Connely called a heartbeat bill “too sweet.”

“Let’s cut that whole tree down,” he said.

All candidates are vying to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, a two-term Republican who is facing term limits.

State Sen. Carol Blood is the only Democrat to declare her candidacy in the gubernatorial race.