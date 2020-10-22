Frakes says more Nebraska inmates are completing rehabilitation programs

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who has frequently criticized Corrections for not doing enough to prepare inmates for parole, said she would like to see more inmates getting their required rehab programs earlier so that they aren’t sitting in an expensive prison cell when they could be released on parole, which is a fraction of the cost.

One former inmate, Shawn Bina, told lawmakers that he took every rehab program he could to turn his life around and was a model prisoner. But, Bina said, his parole was delayed because of a long waiting list for a sex offender program he was required to complete.

Frakes said those long waiting lists existed three years ago when Bina was in prison but have now been eliminated.

The prison director told senators that paroling more inmates alone will not resolve the overcrowding problem, adding that Nebraska had more inmates than prison beds in 37 of the last 38 years.

Earlier this year, Corrections collected ideas from about 10 private contractors about building a new 1,600-bed prison for Nebraska and then leasing it back for the state to operate and eventually own.