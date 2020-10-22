Frakes says more Nebraska inmates are completing rehabilitation programs

LINCOLN — Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes told state lawmakers Thursday that progress continues to be made in expanding rehabilitation programs and preparing prison inmates to return to society.
That improvement, Frakes said, is happening despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, which has infected 181 prison staff members and 253 inmates. Two prisoners who tested positive have died.
“Prior to this year, no one in modern American corrections had ever dealt with managing a virus of this scope,” the prison director said.
Frakes was testifying before the State Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which held a daylong public hearing on the subjects of parole and state prisons.
Nebraska has struggled with prison overcrowding for more than a decade and now has the nation’s second-most overcrowded prison system, holding 5,333 inmates in facilities designed for 3,535 inmates.
The crowding prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit. In July, the state was required to declare a prison overcrowding emergency, which prompts the Parole Board to review more inmates to determine whether they can be released from cells under supervision.
One common complaint amid the overcrowding has been that inmates haven’t had access to the prison rehabilitation programs that make them eligible for release on parole, a step that can reduce the number of state prisoners.
But Frakes said that completion of rehabilitation programming has risen significantly since he was hired by Gov. Pete Ricketts almost six years ago. For instance, in fiscal year 2015, only 38 inmates completed four programs offered to sex offenders and violent convicts, compared with 275 in the last fiscal year.
The number of programs available to address bad decision-making and to learn job skills has more than doubled since he was hired, the prison chief said.
He added that Cornhusker Industries, a prison shop that produces furniture and other items for government buildings, has been upgraded so that it not only teaches inmates work skills, but also life skills.
“What we have accomplished as an agency in six short years is no small feat,” Frakes said.
The only area of disappointment, he said, is in the number of inmates who are obtaining high school diplomas or passing GED (general educational development) tests, which is about half of what it was in 2015. Frakes promised aggressive action to address that problem.
Unlike during some legislative hearings where the prison director testifies, comments from state lawmakers on Thursday were generally complimentary.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who has frequently criticized Corrections for not doing enough to prepare inmates for parole, said she would like to see more inmates getting their required rehab programs earlier so that they aren’t sitting in an expensive prison cell when they could be released on parole, which is a fraction of the cost.
One former inmate, Shawn Bina, told lawmakers that he took every rehab program he could to turn his life around and was a model prisoner. But, Bina said, his parole was delayed because of a long waiting list for a sex offender program he was required to complete.
Frakes said those long waiting lists existed three years ago when Bina was in prison but have now been eliminated.
The prison director told senators that paroling more inmates alone will not resolve the overcrowding problem, adding that Nebraska had more inmates than prison beds in 37 of the last 38 years.
Earlier this year, Corrections collected ideas from about 10 private contractors about building a new 1,600-bed prison for Nebraska and then leasing it back for the state to operate and eventually own.
Frakes said Thursday that his agency is still crunching data on the right size and the right kind of prison to build. He said it will be at least 90 to 120 days before any kind of plan for a new prison can be presented to the Legislature.
Such a prison, he said, might cost $250 million to build, with the state needing more than $50 million a year to staff and lease it.
Our best staff images of October 2020
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.