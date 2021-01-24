From COVID to immigration to climate change, Biden could affect Nebraska in many ways

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hansen also sees opportunities for Nebraska farmers to receive federal payments for planting cover crops between their crop rows. Cover plants pull more carbon out of the air while also preventing the carbon release that comes when soil is turned.

Biden last month proposed cover crops and setting aside more farmland for conservation as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“He knows what cover crops are, and that was pretty impressive,” said Hansen, who has met Biden a half dozen times in more than four decades of advocacy for farmers. “It’s clear if you are serious about climate change, one way to mitigate it is engaging agriculture in a constructive way. That can be a big thing for us.”

Immigration

Immigrant advocates and business leaders in Nebraska have long cited the integral role immigrants play in the state’s economy. Immigrants fill thousands of jobs that would otherwise go wanting in industries like agriculture, hospitality and construction, and they spend billions of dollars annually.

“We can’t do our jobs without immigrant labor in agriculture,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. “We need to find a way so those who want to come and work hard can do so under legal status.”