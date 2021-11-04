Frustrated with rising property taxes, Nebraska lawmakers warn of possible petition drive

LINCOLN — A key lawmaker warned Friday that Nebraska must limit the growth of property taxes in the next several months or risk seeing a new petition drive to achieve that end.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, predicted such an initiative would get enough signatures to make the ballot and enough votes to pass.

"That's what's going to happen because people are angry," she said. "And they're not angry because they're greedy. They're angry because they can't afford it."

Linehan joined other Revenue Committee members at a press conference Friday to express frustration about rising property taxes. She pointed particularly to reports that the average Lincoln homeowner could end up paying 10% more in property taxes on their house next year.

Although the property tax levy is slated to drop, the average assessed valuation of Lincoln homes shot up by 11%, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Taken together, those factors mean most property owners in the city will have to shell out more for schools and other local governments.