Frustrated with rising property taxes, Nebraska lawmakers warn of possible petition drive

LINCOLN — A key lawmaker warned Friday that Nebraska must limit the growth of property taxes in the next several months or risk seeing a new petition drive to achieve that end.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, predicted such an initiative would get enough signatures to make the ballot and enough votes to pass.
"That's what's going to happen because people are angry," she said. "And they're not angry because they're greedy. They're angry because they can't afford it."
Linehan joined other Revenue Committee members at a press conference Friday to express frustration about rising property taxes. She pointed particularly to reports that the average Lincoln homeowner could end up paying 10% more in property taxes on their house next year.
Although the property tax levy is slated to drop, the average assessed valuation of Lincoln homes shot up by 11%, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Taken together, those factors mean most property owners in the city will have to shell out more for schools and other local governments.
Linehan did not have other immediate examples. But Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said the amount of property taxes collected by local governments has been growing faster than inflation for some time. He said he plans to continue working on legislation to limit the growth of property tax collections.
He sponsored a bill this year, backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, that would have capped the growth of property tax collections at 3% per year. But the proposal, Legislative Bill 408, fell short in the face of a filibuster.
Linehan said such an effort might fare better in the 2022 legislative session, which is an election year and comes after homeowners have seen steep increases in valuations driven by a hot housing market.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said he had predicted that residential property owners would eventually be hit by the same types of valuation increases that agricultural property owners experienced over the last decade or more. He said the increases make it more difficult for people to afford a home and more difficult to attract people to Nebraska.
"We have got to do something better, something bigger," he said.
Lawmakers have attacked property taxes in multiple ways over the years. Most recently, they created a new program under which people can get refundable income tax credits to offset a portion of their school property taxes. The program was created by LB 1107, passed in 2020.
The LB 1107 credits started at $125 million this year and are slated to reach $548 million next year. That's in addition to an earlier tax credit program, which will distribute $300 million this year, and to the homestead exemption program benefiting low-income elderly and disabled homeowners.
All told, the state will provide more than $1 billion of direct property tax relief programs, paid for with state sales and income tax revenues.
Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha said lawmakers have worked hard to help Nebraskans with property taxes. But property tax increases at the local level mean their efforts are not producing hoped-for results.
Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said Nebraska will not achieve real property tax relief until the state addresses school funding issues. The state ranks 49th nationally for the share of K-12 funding that comes from the state.
