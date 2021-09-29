Full Medicaid benefits to start for all expansion patients in Nebraska

The administration's plan was to add dental, vision and over-the-counter medication coverage only after people complied with a number of wellness, personal responsibility and community engagement requirements. The latter were to include working, volunteering or doing other specified activities for 80 hours a month.

The Trump administration gave initial approval to Ricketts’ two-tier plan in October last year.

Nebraska officials stopped work on the plan in February, after President Joe Biden’s administration made clear it would not approve the community engagement requirements. That left most expansion patients with no way to get full benefits.

State officials did not take the next step until June, when they announced that Nebraska would give up on the two-tier plan and offer full benefits to all. They said it would take until Friday to complete all the administrative steps needed to provide the coverage.