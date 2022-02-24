Future of legal abortion at stake in Nebraska legislative hearing

LINCOLN — Abortion-rights supporters outnumbered opponents Thursday at a trio of legislative hearings over the future of legal abortion in Nebraska.

Over the course of more than six hours, they pleaded with the Judiciary Committee to reject one bill that would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and two others that would move the deadline for legal abortions to a point before many women know they are pregnant.

Many told of their own abortions and the difficult circumstances that led them to undergo the procedure. Others argued for women to be able to make choices for themselves, with one calling access to abortion essential to women's "autonomy, dignity and equality."

"One may think abortions will stop when they are banned," said Jo Schroer. "The only thing that will cease will be safe abortions."

But opponents of abortion rights have the upper hand politically in the Nebraska Legislature, which could bring good news for the crowd backing Legislative Bill 933.

The measure, a so-called "trigger bill," was introduced by State Sens. Joni Albrecht of Thurston and Mike Flood of Norfolk and named a priority by Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

Similar to laws passed in a dozen other states, it would take effect only if states were given full power to regulate abortions by a ruling from the nation’s high court, adoption of a U.S. constitutional amendment or passage of a federal law.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule in June on a case that could provide that opportunity.

Albrecht said that nearly 200,000 abortions had been performed in Nebraska during the 49 years since the Supreme Court declared abortion to be a constitutional right. She said she introduced the bill to provide legal protection "to every person from the moment of conception."

"Both the woman and the child are worthy of being loved, and they deserve better than abortion," she said.

If triggered, LB 933 would make it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion, however, could not be charged.

The bill would not provide exemptions but would allow licensed physicians charged under the law to use as a defense that the abortion was necessary to prevent the woman’s death or serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

Abortion opponents said the bill would benefit women and children and promote the value of life in Nebraska. One testifier, Lee Todd, linked the acceptance of abortion to the emergence of mass school shootings.

"It is time to do what is right, even though it has taken 50 years to do so," he said.

Others talked about programs that help women through pregnancy and beyond. John Quinn, with the DFLA Education Fund, an organization for anti-abortion Democrats, called for support of a legislative proposal that would extend Medicaid coverage to women after birth.

Backers of LB 933 filled the Judiciary Committee hearing room but took less than half of the two hours allotted for testimony from each side.

When it came their turn, opponents of the bill filled the room, had a line of people waiting outside and exhausted the two hours without getting to many who wanted to speak.

Among the opponents, speaking for the first time on an abortion bill, were representatives of the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers and the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. They said that losing access to abortion would harm women and children who have been sexually abused or have experienced domestic violence.

A few testifiers supported the aims of LB 933 but argued that Nebraska does not have to wait for a Supreme Court ruling to take action.

The Judiciary Committee also heard two bills that would severely limit, but not ban, abortion.

LB 1086, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and named a priority by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, would allow medication-induced abortions only within the first seven weeks of pregnancy, or three weeks earlier than recommended by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

It would require that physicians schedule follow-up visits with patients 14 days after an abortion and submit reports to the state about any abortion-related complications. It also would prohibit abortion-inducing medications from being mailed or delivered to a person.

LB 781, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, would ban abortions after a so-called fetal heartbeat can be detected. That usually occurs at about six weeks gestation, before most women are aware that they are pregnant. The bill would require physicians, before they perform an abortion, to do an ultrasound and see whether they can detect cardiac activity.

Also on Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony on a proposal that could make abortions more available in Nebraska.

LB 716, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would expand the types of providers allowed to perform abortions. Currently, only physicians are authorized to do them. Her bill would allow qualified advance practice registered nurses, certified nurse midwives and physician assistants to also perform abortions.

Hunt said there are stark disparities when it comes to abortion access, specifically for low-income women, women of color and women in communities that have few medical doctors.

Nebraska Medical Association president Dr. David Watts and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, opposed the bill because it would expand the scope of practice for certain providers without going through the state’s credentialing review process.

