LINCOLN — Former Husker coach Tom Osborne urged lawmakers Monday not to allow betting on Husker home football games and other in-state matches played by Nebraska college and university teams.

The national championship coach and staunch gambling opponent warned that the expansion of sports betting is transforming college sports contests into gambling events and the more money people spend on gambling, the more pressure gets put on coaches and players.

"I would ask that you at least protect our Nebraska athletes," Osborne said in a letter to members of the General Affairs Committee.

Gambling opponents included his letter as part of their testimony against Legislative Bill 168, which would lift the prohibition in state law against betting on home games of Nebraska college teams. The bill would direct tax revenues from those bets into the state’s college scholarship fund.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, who introduced the bill, said he wanted to provide consistency, not expand gambling. He pointed out that a law passed in 2021 allows people to bet on Nebraska collegiate teams or athletes when they are competing outside of the state.

"Nebraska teams are already subject to sports betting, just not in Nebraska," he said.

Lynne McNally, testifying for WarHorse Casino, said laws allowing college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image and likeness have changed the dynamics for those athletes. She said they would resist pressure from gamblers because they want to maximize the money they can make through what is commonly called NIL.

"The only thing the current law accomplishes is it pushes bets to Iowa," where they can legally bet on all Husker games, she said.

But gambling opponents called for keeping the home game prohibition in place. Nate Grasz, speaking for the Nebraska Family Alliance, said the prohibition was part of a compromise agreement that helped clear the way for passage of the 2021 law.

That law implemented a trio of voter-approved casino gambling measures. Those measures allowed casino gambling at licensed horse racetracks and earmarked most of the tax revenue for property tax relief.

Although the ballot measures did not mention sports betting, they allowed for all “games of chance” at racetrack casinos, which opened the door to sports betting.

The 2021 law requires bets to be placed in person at the casinos and prohibits bets on high school sporting events or other events with athletes under age 18, as well as minor league sports.

No legal sports bets have been placed in Nebraska yet. Startup was delayed while officials worked on rules and regulations for the activity.

