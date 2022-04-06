GOP candidate Herbster advocates for prayer in schools at Omaha Chamber forum

One of the Republican front-runners in the race for Nebraska governor on Wednesday advocated for schools to teach prayer and scrap lessons that cast America in a negative light.

In response to a question about critical race theory at a wide-ranging forum hosted by the Greater Omaha Chamber, Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster said the country has lost “the moral compass of what made America great: That is God, the flag, and our families,” framing it as a “war.”

He defined critical race theory as teaching what’s wrong with the country. Schools should be teaching “reading, writing, arithmetic, prayer, and the flag salute and what made America great,” he said.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue. It’s generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents often call it un-American and use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives. It has become a key talking point and wedge issue in the past year or so for Republican politicians, and has appeared often in ads for candidates in Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial primary.

After the forum, The World-Herald asked Herbster about the inclusion of “prayer” in that list and whether that creates a concern about the separation of church and state at publicly funded schools. Herbster stood firm.

“If you go back 40 or 50 years, we had prayer in the school systems,” he said. “We should have prayer in the school systems today. I’ll stand by that.”

The original question from the forum moderator, KETV’s Julie Cornell: “Please explain your definition of critical race theory. Do you think that racism exists in Nebraska? And if so, what can you do as governor to bridge that gap?” Candidates were given topics ahead of time, but not the specific questions, according to organizers.

Answers from the other two participants — State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau — diverged from Herbster’s. (Republican candidate Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, declined to attend the forum and has declined all opportunities to debate his fellow candidates.)

Lindstrom said that “racism is everywhere,” and that part of bridging the gap as governor is realizing you’re a representative of the state and that the state needs to be welcoming to all.

Nebraska won’t just grow organically, he said. It requires drawing people to the state, including people of “different backgrounds, sexual orientation, creeds.”

He’s against critical race theory, he said to reporters after the forum. His campaign website includes that “Anti-American, divisive and left-wing propaganda like ‘Critical Race Theory’ has no place in our public schools.”

But he defined it as being taught more at the graduate level, not necessarily in K-12 education or in undergrad. He said it’s become a wedge issue to divide people, and any time there’s subject matter used to divide, he won’t support it.

“If it ever does get pushed down on a level that people misunderstand or can’t comprehend that, especially within K-12 education, I’m not gonna be for that if there’s any type of mandate to promote that,” he said.

Thibodeau contended that critical race theory has "taught division amongst our students" and said children need to learn how to think critically.

"We have a saying in our family: 'Don't come and say you can't do it, come and say how are you going to do it?' And that's what we should be teaching in our schools, not roadblocks and not that people can't do something because of the color of their skin," she said.

In response to a question about how public schools and colleges should address the concepts of racial justice and inequity, Herbster said if they teach about the country's founding and "the greatness of America, even though we made a lot of mistakes," it would address that. Thibodeau focused her answer on initiatives outside of education, such as mentoring organizations.

Education came up at other points during the forum, which lasted about an hour and a half and touched on taxes, energy and more.

Lindstrom, whose campaign has focused heavily on cutting taxes, talked about the importance of rural broadband and education funding, laying out his vision of a system that more equitably provides state funding to districts without putting a strain on property owners. Thibodeau talked about ensuring every student is funded equally, focusing on students' proficiency in English and math, and the importance of business leaders, colleges and trade schools showing young people in-state opportunities.

Herbster talked about promoting trades and his support for school choice while also advocating for protecting public school systems.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.