GOP candidates for governor debate questions on ag, climate, medical cannabis

In what was likely their final chance before the May 10 primary election, three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor faced off in central Nebraska Monday at a debate colored by current events.

While they offered their thoughts on standard fare, such as property tax reform and workforce issues, journalists at the NTV News debate also posed questions on less frequently discussed topics, including medical cannabis and the changing climate’s impact on farmers.

And issues of the day — including raging wildfires, allegations against one candidate, and even Elon Musk buying Twitter — all made an appearance.

One of the audience questions: “What is your stand on medical marijuana?”

Sen. Brett Lindstrom said he has supported medical cannabis in the Legislature because he has heard concerns from military veterans with PTSD and from mothers of children with epilepsy. He also mentioned the opioid crisis, saying it could address reliance on narcotics for pain medication.

“I think we could do it in a very responsible way,” he said.

His stance stood in contrast to the other two debate participants, former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster.

Thibodeau said that, if it’s introduced in Nebraska, “we need to make it a medicine, like every other medicine that we receive.” She mentioned concerns about opening up the door for a “black market.”

“We’re seeing a lot of marijuana come into our country laced with fentanyl, and that is killing our children,” she said.

Herbster also talked about fentanyl coming over the border.

“Just go to Colorado, ask the State Patrol, ask the sheriffs, ask the people in Colorado what the pathway was with starting out with medical marijuana,” he said.

He said the issue will be on ballots in November, and if Nebraska voters choose to legalize medical cannabis, he would tax it and put the revenue toward property tax relief.

Candidates were asked what they would do to support farmers as they battle extreme weather that fuels fires, blows away dry cropland and caused catastrophic flooding in 2019. The debate took place in Holdrege, northeast of the Road 702 fire in southwest Nebraska that burned more than 40,000 acres as of Monday.

Thibodeau said she would go to the areas devastated by wildfires, listen, and make sure they have what they need to fight the fires and deal with the aftermath. Herbster, a born-again Christian who brought up religion several times throughout the debate, took off his cowboy hat and said a prayer for people affected by the fires.

Lindstrom said he supported Gov. Pete Ricketts’ efforts to take the first steps in building a canal that diverts water from the South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska and emphasized the importance of protecting the state’s water.

“We need to make sure that we're protecting our water rights as Nebraskans, even if it means that we're gonna have to sue Colorado and keep fighting Colorado to protect those producers in agriculture,” he said.

Another important topic in central and western Nebraska: access to health care and assisted living facilities.

Herbster talked about investing in health care and said any tax plan has to be “revenue neutral,” so it can invest in areas such as the State Patrol, broadband and roads.

Lindstrom said part of the solution is rural broadband, especially when it comes to telehealth and tele-education. He mentioned his successful efforts to pass a Social Security tax cut for seniors. He said the state needs to increase health provider rates, especially in rural Nebraska, and address a shortage of health care workers, likely via a tax credit or other incentive.

Thibodeau said she would “do a study to make sure that, when patients need to be in the hospital longer than 72 hours,” they can stay in their community hospitals. She pledged that under her leadership, all providers would receive the same reimbursement from Medicaid.

Unlike forums, debates often offer candidates the chance for rebuttals — an opportunity Thibodeau took advantage of Monday. She used rebuttals to question Lindstrom’s voting record as a state senator, echoing attacks that he’s not truly conservative.

Among her criticisms, Thibodeau brought up his vote for a 2015 gas tax increase, which was supported by Lindstrom and other Republicans as a means of funding bridge and road work, and his endorsement from the Nebraska State Education Association.

Lindstrom was asked to comment on that line of attack during a part of the debate when each of the candidates faced one individualized question. He talked about his support for anti-abortion policies, gun rights and tax cuts.

“I'm not sure why people are saying what they do other than, I can only think that we're having a good showing,” Lindstrom said. “Any time you do that, you tend to draw some fire.”

Herbster was asked how he would work with women in the Legislature, considering they all called on him to drop out of the race following allegations he groped eight women, including a state senator. He has denied the allegations.

As he has before, he drew parallels between his situation, and those of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Herbster, and U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. He said he wouldn’t have a problem working with female legislators.

“I never hold a grudge, because, as a born-again Christian, there's two things that are necessary to live and that's to forgive but, more importantly, forget,” he said.

Herbster brought up Musk's purchase of Twitter. In his closing statement, he said "we should smile" about that news, because Musk "believes in freedom."

"Finally, we have someone on our side who invested money," he said, before launching into the rest of his statement.

All three participants were also asked to comment on the absence of Jim Pillen, a Columbus livestock producer and University of Nebraska regent who also is vying for the Republican nomination. Pillen has participated in forums with other candidates but has refused to debate.

Lindstrom, who has committed to running a positive campaign, declined to comment on Pillen’s absence, while Herbster and Thibodeau criticized Pillen's choice.

“I think it's a disservice to our citizens,” Thibodeau said. “And I think that it shows that he's not going to be available to you, the citizen. And, as a citizen, I'm sick of not being listened to by our elected officials. And that's one of the reasons that I stepped into the race.”

Said Herbster: “It’s very difficult to lead if you don’t want to communicate, and debating is part of communication.”

During the debate, Pillen hosted a tele-town hall. He did the same during a debate last month.

